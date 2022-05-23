LEADER BANK PROMOTES MATTHEW PIERCE TO CHIEF LENDING OFFICER

ARLINGTON, Mass., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leader Bank is pleased to announce that Matthew Pierce has recently been promoted to the position of Chief Lending Officer.

"Matthew has been an important partner for our entire team since his first day at Leader Bank," said Sushil Tuli, Chairman and CEO of Leader Bank. "Working with him over the last 14 years, I've developed tremendous respect and trust for his judgement, professionalism, and ability to build the Bank's lending capabilities. Matthew is a natural collaborator and truly embraces Leader Bank's core values as a community bank. I am pleased that he will be overseeing new responsibilities and initiatives in his role as Chief Lending Officer."

Since joining Leader Bank in 2008, Matthew has held several leadership roles with the Bank including Vice President of Commercial Lending, Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending, and most recently Chief Credit Officer.

"When I started at Leader Bank I shared the vision of our CEO, Sushil Tuli, to build a commercial lending division at the Bank. Side by side and loan by loan, we grew the portfolio, added team members, and built out infrastructure and brand awareness," said Matthew Pierce. "14 years later and with a $1 billion commercial loan portfolio, I look forward to continuing the legacy we've created and our mission of making a difference in the communities we serve through strategic growth and innovation of our lending programs."

ABOUT LEADER BANK

Founded in 2002, Leader Bank is a Massachusetts-based entrepreneurial financial institution that approaches banking differently. The core tenets of Leader Bank include world class client service, exemplary products, and innovation to meet the needs of its clients. At its founding, Leader Bank had $6.5 million in assets – in the two decades since, the Bank has grown into one of the most successful financial institutions in the Commonwealth with $3.1 billion in assets. Leader Bank's best-in-class team members have been at the forefront of supporting the Bank's rapid growth and client-oriented solutions over the last two decades as the Bank has continued to expand its commercial and retail products and solutions. Leader Bank is a committed corporate citizen and prides itself on partnering with and supporting philanthropic organizations. More information on Leader Bank can be found at www.LeaderBank.com.

