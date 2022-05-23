PenFed Foundation Raises Nearly $1.4 Million for Military Community and Announces Shashi Vohra as President

Night of Heroes Gala Honors Retired Four-Star General John W. Nicholson, Jr., Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Joanne Bass, and Mary Boies and Sisters of Service for Extraordinary Support of Military Heroes

TYSONS, Va., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, today announced it raised nearly $1.4 million at its 18th Annual Night of Heroes Gala held May 21. The PenFed Foundation also named acting President Shashi Vohra as President during the event. Vohra serves as PenFed Credit Union senior executive vice president and president of affiliated businesses.

Left to Right: Shashi Vohra, PenFed Foundation President and PenFed Credit Union Senior EVP/President, Affiliated Businesses; three members of the Sisters of Service; JoAnne Bass, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force; Rebekah Edmondson, PenFed Foundation Afghan Rescue and Resettlement Program Manager; Deborah James, PenFed Foundation Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and former Secretary of the Air Force; John W. Nicholson, Jr., Retired Four-Star General and Lockheed Martin Chief Executive for Middle East. (PRNewswire)

"The PenFed Foundation is proud to celebrate over 20 years of serving the brave men and women who defend our nation and the generosity and patriotism of our donors for supporting our military community," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "We are thrilled to announce Shashi Vohra as president of the PenFed Foundation. Shashi has played an important role in PenFed Credit Union's success for over 42 years and brings his outstanding talents and passion for serving others to the PenFed Foundation."

Celebrity Chef Andre Rush, a retired decorated combat veteran who does 2,222 push-ups a day for suicide awareness and prevention, emceed the Washington Region's premier fundraising event for our nation's defenders. This is the seventh consecutive year the event raised over $1 million.

The PenFed Foundation honored:

Retired Four-Star General John W. Nicholson, Jr. with the Lifetime of Service Award for his 36 years of service in the U.S. Army. He was the longest serving commander of the Afghan war and led the PenFed Foundation as President following his retirement from the military. Under Nicholson's leadership the Foundation became the first national Veterans Service Organization (VSO) to launch a COVID-19 relief program for emergency financial assistance. Nicholson also led the Foundation in its partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to bring an even sharper focus and compassion to the mental health crisis in our nation's military.

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass with the Military Hero Award. Bass is the first woman and first Asian American to hold the highest-ranking position within the non-commissioned officer corps. She is bringing a new focus on inclusivity, morale and mental health challenges to the Pentagon to make sure the necessary tools are provided at every military installation across the country.

Mary Boies and the Sisters of Service with the American Hero Award. Boies and a sisterhood of American female veterans are helping to resettle and empower the Afghan women who fought alongside U.S. troops in combat. The group works to provide the brave Afghan women with supportive communities and helps them gain educational and professional opportunities to unleash their unlimited potential in the United States .

"The PenFed Foundation is grateful to our supporters for sharing our commitment to our nation's veterans, their caregivers, and their families," said PenFed Foundation Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and former Secretary of the Air Force, Deborah James. "Over the past decades, we've created 40,000 free bed nights a year at the Defenders Lodge in Palo Alto to prevent veterans from sleeping in their cars while receiving treatment at the VA Center, helped almost a thousand military families cover their bills with emergency financial relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and assisted in relocating 48 Afghan families to the United States with help for rent, cars, and citizenship applications."

The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, was created in 2001 and, since then, has provided more than $40 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members, families, and caregivers. Those interested in supporting the PenFed Foundation's mission to help the military community and their support network are encouraged to visit penfedfoundation.org. A photo gallery from the event can be viewed here.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, the PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to empowering military service members, veterans and their communities with the skills and resources to realize financial stability and opportunity. It provides service members, veterans, their families and support networks with the skills and resources they need to improve their lives through programs on financial education, homeownership, veteran entrepreneurship and short-term assistance. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has the resources to effectively reach military communities across the nation, build strong partnerships, and engage a dedicated corps of volunteers in its mission. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, demonstrating its strong commitment to the programs the Foundation provides. Equal Housing Opportunity. To learn more, visit www.penfedfoundation.org .

Celebrity Chef Andre Rush, the event emcee, with PenFed Credit Union Chairman of the Board of Directors and member of the PenFed Foundation Board of Directors, Ed Cody. (PRNewswire)

PenFed Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/PenFed Foundation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PenFed Foundation