UPSTART HOLDINGS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Upstart Holdings, Inc. - UPST

NEW ORLEANS, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until July 12, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS: UPST), if they purchased the Company's securities between March 18, 2021 and May 9, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Upstart as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-upst/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court by July 12, 2022 .

About the Lawsuits

Upstart and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 9, 2022, post-market, the Company revealed its 1Q2022 financial results, disclosing a reduction to its fiscal 2022 guidance, expecting revenue of approximately $1.25 billion and contribution margin of 48% due to "rising interest rates and rising consumer delinquencies [as] putting downward pressure on conversion."

On this news, shares of Upstart fell $43.52, or 56%, to close at $33.61 per share on May 10, 2022.

The first-filed case is Ward v. Upstart Holdings, Inc., No. 22-cv-02856.

