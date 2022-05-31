CHENMED CELEBRATES ASIAN AMERICAN PACIFIC ISLANDER HERITAGE MONTH AS PART OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION EFFORTS

MIAMI, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, a leading provider of primary care to underserved seniors, recognized Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month during May with activities for team members. The celebration is part of the company's diversity and inclusion efforts and honors the contributions by people of Asian American and Pacific Islander American decent.

ChenMed celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month (PRNewswire)

Each week during the month of May, team members engage in companywide scavenger hunts that empower them to learn about important figures in AAPI history. Team members are also provided with educational resources that inspire them to dive into AAPI culture, which include a list of movies, such as Shang-Chi and Queen; books including If They Come For Us and Cora Cooks Panict; geographic locations such as Thailand and Cambodia; and food representative of Asian American and Pacific Islander American culture highlighting chefs Kevin Tien, David Kuo, Samantha Fore, Yia Vang, Jocelyn Law-Yone and Preeti Mistry.

Additionally, Dr. Neha Sangwan, CEO and founder of Intuitive Intelligence, internal medicine physician, international speaker, and corporate communication expert delivered two educational sessions for more than 725 team members, focused on "Empowered Communications for Leaders and Teams."

ChenMed is also spotlighting employees of Asian American and Pacific Islander American decent in its social media. For example, Vicky Durkin, director of brand experience and special projects, was recently highlighted. With family heritage stemming from the Philippines, Ms. Durkin leads marketing campaigns and works with a group of "extraordinary designers, writers and marketing professionals" in the company's creative strategy department. One of the best pieces of advice given to Ms. Durkin is "Be strong – you never know who you are inspiring." She hopes others can find inspiration from this as well.

"At ChenMed, we believe in building a culture of inclusion. One way we can demonstrate this is by honoring AAPI heritage month," said Stephanie Chen, chief legal and culture officer at ChenMed. "The celebration of AAPI heritage month also aligns with our mission to unite ChenMed by advocating for racial equality and social justice in the workplace, and the communities we serve through education and outreach. More broadly, this celebration supports our desire to improve the lives of patients and team members and make a difference in this world."

Dr. Neha Sangwan, a first-generation American, whose parents moved to the United States from India in search of higher education and better opportunities for their family shared, "I want to commend you ChenMed for investing in your people. For investing in the most precious resource (education) that there is, not only for your company, but for society."

ABOUT CHENMED

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates nearly 100 senior medical centers in 12 states. Named a Fortune 2020 "Change the World" company , a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine, and a certified Best Place to Work® by the Best Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center. Thanks to its nimble and growing software entity, Curity, ChenMed also was recently named "A Best Place to Work in IT" by IDG's Insider Pro and ComputerWorld.

ChenMed logo (PRNewsfoto/ChenMed) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ChenMed