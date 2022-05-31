TK Elevator Canada sponsors Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History

Sponsorship honors employee Meaghan Addante , who passed away from Cystic Fibrosis (CF) last year at the age of 28.

Under Meaghan's leadership, TK Elevator raised more than CA$500,000 over five years for Cystic Fibrosis Canada, a nonprofit organization dedicated to a finding a cure for CF.

CF is the most common fatal genetic disease affecting more than 4,300 Canadian children and young adults.

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TK Elevator Canada was proud to support the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History as a national sponsor, which took place on May 29 across Canada. The Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History is Cystic Fibrosis Canada's largest and most successful national event and fundraiser. Participants across more than 70 locations in Canada as well as virtual participants walked and raised money for CF Canada, supporting its mission to find a cure for CF.

New TKE logo (PRNewsfoto/thyssenkrupp Elevator) (PRNewswire)

Six years ago, Meaghan Addante joined TK Elevator Canada tasked with raising CF awareness within the organization and communities. Through her inspirational advocacy, TK Elevator employees participated in a variety of fundraisers including bake sales, raffles, curling bonspiels, bowling events, golf tournaments and art contests.

Since adopting CF Canada as its charity of choice in 2016, TK Elevator Canada has consistently exceeded the company's annual goal of raising CA$100,000 for Cystic Fibrosis Canada. To date, TK Elevator Canada has raised more than CA$500,000 as it continues Meaghan's mission after she passed away from the disease last year.

"We are proud to support Cystic Fibrosis Canada and its mission to end CF once and for all. This is very personal to us. Meaghan was an inspiration to everyone who met her and her courageous battle with CF and to raise awareness around this disease is a fight we are proud to continue fighting on her behalf," said Kevin Lavallee, CEO BU North America and Group COO Field.

A native of Oshawa, Ontario, Addante was diagnosed with CF when she was seven months old. Although Meaghan ultimately succumbed to the disease in 2021, she never let CF stop her from living her life to the fullest nor in her pursuit to inspire and educate others.

"This world was a much better place because of Meaghan, and her efforts around CF inspired so many people throughout Canada and around the world. She was relentless in her fight, and that is a tradition we will continue in her honor as we continue working closely with CF Canada," added Gary Medeiros, President and CEO, TK Elevator Canada.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada is one of the world's top three charitable organizations committed to finding a cure for Cystic Fibrosis and is an internationally recognized leader in advancing CF research and clinical care. Cystic Fibrosis Canada invests more funding in life-saving CF research and care than any other non-governmental agency in Canada. Since 1960, Cystic Fibrosis Canada has invested more than $261 million in leading research, care and advocacy, resulting in one of the world's highest estimated median age of survival for Canadians living with CF.

In 2019, TK Elevator Canada was selected as the recipient of CF Canada's prestigious National Champion Award. The Award recognizes service groups, corporations, companies and businesses that have a presence in at least three regions and have provided exceptional leadership and/or financial support for CF Canada at the national level. This recognition would not have possible without the support of the entire Canada team and the tireless efforts of Meaghan.

As Meaghan previously shared: "Maybe I myself won't be saved, and maybe I won't find the cure, but maybe one day people will look back and say, 'that girl made a difference'."

