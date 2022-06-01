Columbia Business School Launches New Online Course Exploring the Business of Sports

Online course will feature more than two dozen top executives, including team owners and leaders from the global sports industry, in a unique educational experience supported by Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment.

NEW YORK , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supported by Morgan Stanley's Global Sports & Entertainment division, Columbia Business School today announced a pioneering new online course, The Business of Sports. The unique collaboration brings together leaders in the fields of sports, marketing, finance, media, and management, to provide participants with an unparalleled multi-pronged view of the global sports industry, an industry that is expected to generate more than $600 billion annually in the next few years. Participants can register for the course today by visiting https://kup.gsb.columbia.edu/sports.

The Business of Sports will take participants through the lifecycle of sports management, finance, media, marketing and investing in sports, as well as the business mechanics of the industry which includes regulation, M&A, strategy, and management. The online course will feature appearances from accomplished industry leaders currently working to bring some of the world's most dynamic sports and team experiences to life. A full list of guest lecturers appears below. Participants completing the three-part course will receive a certificate from Columbia Business School.

The new program is being produced by Columbia Business School, along with Peter Price, CEO of Premiere Previews, and Robert Friedman, CEO of Bungalow Media + Entertainment and a Columbia Business School Board member. The course will be promoted widely online and is supported by the Global Sports & Entertainment division at Morgan Stanley, a specialized unit of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management dedicated to serving the distinct and sophisticated needs of professional athletes, entertainers, executives, and top industry professionals.

"The Business of Sports course arrives at a notable moment of both disruption and opportunity for the sports industry, which makes this a unique time to learn more about this multibillion-dollar industry," said Pierre Yared, the MUTB Professor of International Business and Vice Dean for Executive Education at Columbia Business School. "Columbia is excited to partner with such renowned leaders in the business of sports. We are delivering a rich and engaging educational experience, one that will benefit from the Business School's longstanding connections and unrivaled history of bridging theory with the practice of global business."

"There's never been a more exciting time to provide an online quality learning opportunity that combines the practical experience of industry leaders with the caliber of teaching from an institution like Columbia Business School. This, combined with the dramatic changes in the business of sports, will result in an unparalleled and timely experience," said Mr. Friedman, CEO of Bungalow Media + Entertainment.

"Columbia Business School's Business of Sports certificate program is an innovative solution for both experienced and emerging corporate talent in the field of sports. It will provide participants the education they need to remain up-to-date and competitive while helping to advance their careers," said Sandra L. Richards, Head of Global Sports & Entertainment and Segment Sales & Engagement at Morgan Stanley. "Our business remains an unwavering advocate and vehicle for education as a means of both economic and personal empowerment, and we're proud to engage with Columbia for this exciting new venture."

The Business of Sports is delivered virtually through a series of highly produced online lectures, developed by Bungalow Media + Entertainment. The course delivery has two options – online video lessons by professors and support from expert mentors or online video lessons including select live sessions – costing $1495 and $1795 respectively. Interested parties may register for the course by visiting https://kup.gsb.columbia.edu/sports.

EXECUTIVE GUEST LECTURERS INCLUDE:

Salvatore Galatioto – President, Galatioto Sports Partners

Jordan Klein – Vice President, Galatioto Sports Partners

Sandra L. Richards – Head of Global Sports & Entertainment and Segment Sales & Engagement, Morgan Stanley

Chris Bevilacqua – Sports, Media & Technology Entrepreneur

Logan Gerken – Vice President & General Manager, Mortenson Sports + Entertainment

Scott Soshnick – Editor-in-Chief, Sportico

Michael Ozanian – Assistant Managing Editor, Forbes

Jimmy McCloud – Executive Vice President, National Partnerships, Audacy

Brooke Elby – MBA Candidate, Columbia Business School

Tyler Schrdot – Founder, Electronic Gaming Federation, Inc.

Mitch Leeds – Baseball Agent

Alex Sugarman – Executive Vice President, Business Operations & Chief Strategy Officer

Ted Leonsis – Owner, Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Russ Granik – Vice Chairman, Galatioto Sports Partners

Matthew Caldwell – President & CEO, Florida Panthers Hockey Club

Bryce Hollweg – Executive Vice President, Florida Panthers Hockey Club

Will Carafello – Sr. Director, Social Media, New York Mets

Ken Belson – Sports Reporter, New York Times

Dan Smith – President, Legends Hospitality

Greg Carey – Head of Global Sports Finance, Goldman Sachs

Meredith Cash – Sports Reporter, Insider

Tommy Patterson – Associate, The Raine Group

Matt Folger – Director, Athlete Innovation, The Players' Tribune

Jason Kelly – Chief Correspondent, Bloomberg Quicktake

Brad Katcher – Managing Director, Galatioto Sports Partners

Lester Munson – Veteran Sports Reporter

The Business of Sports online course represents the first in a series of online and interactive programs from Columbia Business School designed to provide unique insights into the growing global sectors for individuals, corporate teams, and professionals. Register today to reserve your spot for The Business of Sports online course by visiting https://kup.gsb.columbia.edu/sports.

About Columbia Business School

Columbia Business School is the only world-class, Ivy League business school that delivers a learning experience where academic excellence meets with real-time exposure to the pulse of global business. The School's transformative curriculum bridges academic theory with unparalleled exposure to real-world business practice, equipping students with an entrepreneurial mindset that allows them to recognize, capture, and create opportunity in any business environment. The thought leadership of the School's faculty and staff, combined with the accomplishments of its distinguished alumni and position in the center of global business, means that the School's efforts have an immediate, measurable impact on the forces shaping business every day. To learn more about Columbia Business School's position at the very center of business, please visit www.gsb.columbia.edu .

About Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement, and trust services.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions, and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

About Bungalow Media + Entertainment, LLC

Founded in 2013 by CEO Robert Friedman, Bungalow Media + Entertainment is an Emmy Award-winning integrated entertainment company that develops, produces, and distributes content across all media platforms. Bungalow's recently produced series include Serving the Hamptons for Discovery+, the four-part mini-series Surviving Jeffrey Epstein for Lifetime, the five-part mini-series The Preppy Murder for AMC/Sundance, The Panama Papers for EPIX, and Roswell: The First Witness for History. Current series in production include Season 2 of It Couldn't Happen Here for SundanceTV and AMC+, as well as the documentary feature Little Richard: I Am Everything for CNN. Others include Emmy-Award winning GIVE for NBC, Corvette Heroes for the History Channel, The Real SVU for Lifetime, Landmarks Live in Concert for PBS, 36 Hours with the New York Times for Travel Channel, and scripted dramas APB on Fox, Netflix's Insatiable, and Amazon's Modern Love. Bungalow has also produced the feature documentaries The Devil Made Me Do It for Discovery+, Spring Broke on Showtime, We the People: The Market Basket Effect, and the Clive Owen's feature film, The Confirmation, among others.

About Premiere Previews

Première Previews funds and produces film, television, and new media ventures for partners including The New York Times, Dow Jones, NBC, Warner Bros, Condé Nast, and Time Inc. Most recent ventures involve education technology, supporting the production and distribution of online certificate courses for leading universities in the US and Europe.

