SOPHiA GENETICS Announces Three Poster Presentations and One Online Publication Accepted at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual (ASCO) Meeting

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced three abstracts accepted for poster presentation and one for online publication at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place June 3-7 in Chicago. SOPHiA GENETICS and GE Healthcare will also be hosting an Innovation Symposium on Monday, June 6th from 6:30 – 8:00 pm to present how the companies are working together to deliver on the promise of integrated cancer medicine by bringing global insights across multiple diagnostic modalities to clinical and biopharma customers.

Innovation Symposium, June 6th (PRNewswire)

"These high-impact ASCO contributions from SOPHiA GENETICS and collaborators demonstrate how our multimodal technology and solutions help drive novel insights and enhance oncology discoveries," said Dr. Philippe Menu, Chief Medical Officer at SOPHiA GENETICS. "By utilizing our data-driven medicine approach and by applying our AI and machine learning algorithms to real-world multimodal data sets, SOPHiA GENETICS has the potential to help inform treatment decisions at the individual patient level for cancer patients globally. I am really excited to attend ASCO to share how our mission to democratize data-driven medicine is helping transform cancer care."

An overview of the four accepted SOPHiA GENETICS abstracts at ASCO 2022 are included below. The full abstracts will be published in the Meeting Proceedings, an online supplement of the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Individualized prediction of post-surgical pathologic T3a (pT3a) upstaging risk in localized renal tumors undergoing nephrectomy (UroCCR 15 study) (Abstract # 4547, Poster # 38)

Multimodal machine learning model prediction of complete pathological response to neoadjuvant chemotherapy in triple-negative breast cancer (Abstract # 601, Poster # 372)

Multimodal prediction of response to neoadjuvant nivolumab and chemotherapy for surgically resectable stage IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (Abstract # 8542, Poster # 169)

Multimodal machine learning model prediction of "individual" response to immunotherapy in 1L stage IV NSCLC (Abstract # e21151)

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a health care technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by more than 790 hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM , or connect on Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram . Where others see data, we see answers.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures, unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenertics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof . We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

SOPHiA GENETICS Logo (PRNewsfoto/SOPHiA GENETICS) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SOPHiA GENETICS