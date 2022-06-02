Extracker to showcase innovative COR communication platform at ENR FutureTech

Construction's only change order communications software to exhibit industry-changing SaaS at leading technology forum

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extracker , the construction industry's only change order communication platform, which supercharges manual workflows and connects companies outside of their internal-facing financial software, will exhibit its innovative COR and digital T&M Tag platform at ENR FutureTech , June 8-10 in San Francisco.

Exhibiting at ENR FutureTech from June 8-10, Extracker, the only change order communication platform for the construction industry, will be demonstrating its advanced cloud-based solutions for managing CORs and T&M Tags. (PRNewswire)

ENR FutureTech is the construction industry's premier technology forum for connecting with leaders in the construction tech, architecture and engineering spaces. The two-day event will focus on exploring the latest innovations in construction technology.

"For general contractors, subcontractors and project owners to effectively communicate Change Orders and minimize risks, they need a digital platform that streamlines these processes," said Cameron Page, founder and CEO of Extracker. "As we continue to help the industry make massive efficiency gains, digital CORs and T&M Tags are a way for every stakeholder involved, from project teams to executive leadership, to create, track and share COR data in one place."

"Especially in times of tighter margins for the industry, Extracker provides contractors a necessary tool that creates consistency and transparency on project financials, so all stakeholders can stay up-to-date on Change Orders and cost exposure at all times."

As a cloud-based software, Extracker helps contractors organize change order communication to speed up processing time, close out extra work faster, and maintain better customer relationships. This year, Extracker has announced several upgrades and integrations that will empower contractors to eliminate unnecessary risks, stay on budget and increase transparency between all stakeholders throughout the lifecycle of a project.

"At Extracker, we are always evolving and finding innovative ways to better equip our customers with the tools they need." Page said. "With our presence at ENR, we want to show Innovation and IT leaders that Change Orders don't have to cause headaches or waste time. They can be finished in real time and with greater accuracy with the click of a button."

For more information about Extracker or to schedule a meeting with the team at ENR FutureTech, please visit https://www.extracker.com/ .

About Extracker

Extracker's mission is to help the commercial construction industry get extra work processed and closed faster in order to reduce risk, waste less time, and increase transparency. This is done through the industry's only Change Order Communication Platform, which supercharges extremely manual workflows and connects companies outside of their internal financial software to resolve change orders in real-time. Along with a collaborative cloud-based log, Extracker includes digital Time and Material Tags, standardized Change Order Templates, trackable Change Notifications, and more, to organize and streamline the process. For more information, visit https://www.extracker.com/ .

