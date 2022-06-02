Foss & Company Announces Over $1 Billion in Tax Credits Currently Under Management

The tax credits currently under management are in addition to the over $7 billion that the firm has deployed since its inception

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foss & Company , a leading institutional investment fund sponsor, has announced that is now has over $1 billion in tax credits under management. This is in addition to the over $7 billion in tax equity that Foss & Company has deployed on behalf of institutional investor partners since 1983. These tax credit solutions have contributed to numerous historic rehabilitations, renewable energy projects, affordable housing units, sustainable technologies facilities and more.

"I believe the industry is poised for tremendous growth and Foss expects to grow along with it. This milestone is proof of that," said George Barry, president, Foss & Company. "Foss is well positioned to be a leader in the growth of the tax credit industry through our sponsored historic, renewable and sustainable technology tax credit funds. I could not be more excited for the future of our industry."

As the longest running sponsor syndicator in the US, Foss & Company has the history and expertise to help revitalize neighborhoods and preserve the fabric of American communities while seeking to meet investors' strategic tax planning needs. From funding for an incentive project or seeking opportunities to invest, these tax equity investments allow investors to leverage their tax liabilities and generate long-term value for their business.

Founded in 1983, Foss & Company is a national tax equity investor and fund sponsor that has deployed over $7 billion in tax equity on behalf of insurance, banking, and other large corporate clients into tax credit enhanced transactions including historic rehabilitation projects, renewable energy and advanced energy production facilities. Foss & Company is a full-service advisor with proven expertise navigating the world of tax equity investments. For additional information, visit www.fossandco.com.

