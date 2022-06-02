Joy Ladin: Shekhinah Speaks Book Launch @ MoMA PS1 Bookstore

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artbook @ MoMA PS1 Bookstore and selva oscura press invite you to join the book launch, discussion and signing of Joy Ladin's new poetry book, Shekhinah Speaks. Ladin will be in conversation with Gregg Bordowitz, moderated by Fred Moten.

The event will take place in person on Sat, June 11, 2022, 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM EDT at Artbook @ MoMA PS1 Bookstore, 22-25 Jackson Avenue, Long Island City, NY and will stream on Instagram Live @artbookps1.

"In this new collection, Joy Ladin wondrously records the reports of the Shekhinah, the feminine aspect of G-d, an extremely important figure in Judaism. Each poem in Shekhinah Speaks swirls and surges with differing velocities, alternately ferocious and tender flowing as a timeless continuous present. In Ladin's work, the Shekhinah has much to say about our current conditions and challenges. The poetry is earthly, ethereal, and full of soul." —Gregg Bordowitz

Joy Ladin is the author of ten books of poetry, including 2022's Shekhinah Speaks, National Jewish Book Award winner The Book of Anna, and Lambda Literary Award finalists Impersonation and Transmigration. She has also published a memoir of gender transition, Through the Door of Life, and a groundbreaking work of trans theology, The Soul of the Stranger: Reading God and Torah from a Transgender Perspective. Her work has been recognized with a National Endowment of the Arts fellowship and a Fulbright Scholarship, among other honors.

For tickets: Joy Ladin Book Launch

About MoMA PS1: Founded in 1971, MoMA PS1 is devoted to the production, presentation, interpretation, and dissemination of the work of innovative artists in all mediums, fostering creativity and uninhibited artistic exploration. Its programs reflect the complex nature of international artistic practice, serve a broad and diverse audience, and stimulate discourse on the art of our time.

MoMa PS1

About selva oscura press: Founded in 2015 with an aim to publish beautiful poetry and experimental writing from the emerging and the established. The press takes its name from the dark wood of Dante's Inferno, as well as from a portent when bourbon ages. Some evaporates from the oak barrels that give the drink its character and blackens the bark for nearby trees. In the argot of distillers, this is the angel's share. selva oscura press

View original content:

SOURCE selva oscura press