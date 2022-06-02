URBAN AROMA ANNOUNCES JOHN MONOPOLY AS CEO

Former Kanye West Manager and Cannabis Advocate Joins

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Aroma, the leading cannabis platform connecting N.Y. and D.C. consumers to cannabis brands, delivery services, and dispensaries that support legalization, social equity, fair access, and consumption for all, has appointed John Monopoly as Chief Executive Officer. Monopoly will work closely with Urban Aroma Co-Founders M-1 of Dead Prez and artist and filmmaker Umi.

Monopoly, a music industry and marketing veteran, who is credited with discovering and managing long-time client Kanye West, has also worked with artists including Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott, and brands including Pheed, Zumani, and Guff during his 25+ years career that has seen him develop music acts, brands, and cannabis companies alike. His experience launching brands at the intersection of entertainment and technology sets him up for his new role that will see him spearhead the day-to-day operations of Urban Aroma–the N.Y-based cannabis movement working to create a cannabis industry that supports communities that have been targeted and convicted for their use of cannabis. One of Monopoly's first priorities as CEO is to organize a series of fundraising events in New York throughout the summer. Funds raised will benefit various cannabis and social equity-related philanthropic organizations.

With their foundation rooted in supporting New Yorkers formerly incarcerated for cannabis through their partnership with Mission Green , and the fight to decriminalize cannabis in D.C., Urban Aroma is at the forefront of driving cannabis policy reform and community-owned businesses, through music, art, activism, education, and social equity in the Northeast.

"I've been watching the amazing work Urban Aroma has been doing, and the foundation they have been laying to ensure the underground origins of the cannabis movement is respected, and will continue to be part of the legacy of the cannabis industry as it continues to grow, both in terms of legalization and accessibility. Our goal is to continue to advocate for change, across both policies and ownership, to ensure our people are represented and in the room at each stage of the growing cannabis industry journey, especially across N.Y. and D.C. We also want to make sure consumers are aware of where they're spending their dollars, and ensure Urban Aroma is a continued resource for those looking to support and patronize cannabis companies of color, culture, and change," said Monopoly.

Founded in 2020 by Mutulu Olugbala a.k.a. M-1 of Dead Prez and artist & filmmaker Umi, Urban Aroma works to connect and empower cannabis consumers to cannabis brands, delivery services and dispensaries that support legalization, social equity, fair access and consumption for all. Urban Aroma represents the legacy cannabis movement - fighting for a cannabis industry that supports the Black and Brown communities, and is steeped in art, music, culture, education, and activism. Visit UrbanAroma.com for more info.

