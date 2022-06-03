Hexaware among the Top 10 in IT services in the Brand Finance India 100 2022 Ranking

ISELIN, N.J., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation consultancy, has ranked Hexaware, a global IT consulting and digital services provider, 9th in IT services in their latest India 100 2022 report. Hexaware has also been featured among the most valuable brands in India. This year it occupies the 66th position among the top 100 most valuable brands in India, moving up 9 positions from 2021.

Every year, Brand Finance puts 5,000 of the world's biggest brands to the test, publishes around 100 reports ranking brands across all sectors and helps boost their brand valuation through financial valuation techniques and advanced market research analysis.

In addition to brand value, Brand Finance determines the relative strength of brands through a balanced scorecard of metrics evaluating marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance. Compliant with ISO 20671, Brand Finance's assessment of stakeholder equity incorporates original market research data from over 100,000 respondents in more than 35 countries and across nearly 30 sectors. In the India 100 2022 report, Hexaware gained a 2-point increase from the previous year and now has a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 68 out of 100. It has maintained its AA- Brand Rating. This report states that Hexaware's Brand Value in 2022 has grown by over 41% from 2021 and crosses the US$ 500 million mark in brand value.

Hexaware's strong performance across the three pillars of brand investment, brand equity, and brand performance can be attributed to its focus on excellence in delivery, enhancing customer relationships and enabling employee empowerment.

Celebrating this achievement, R Srikrishna (Keech), CEO of Hexaware, said, "The improved rankings encourage us to continue our efforts towards strengthening our brand equity. We have successfully established ourselves as a strategic next-generation digital solutions provider leveraging our experience and skill in technology."

David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance, commented: "In our analysis of global IT services brands, we observed Hexaware's performance to be remarkable. Brand value has grown by 41% year-on-year and brand strength rating is AA-. In a difficult year with lockdown restrictions, Hexaware has been consistent and resilient in its brand building – with the ability to grab transformation projects in cloudification and process automation. The brand's new purpose statement launched this June - #CreatingSmiles created high engagement among stakeholder groups."

