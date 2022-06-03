MikeWorldWide Welcomes Summer Associates to New Accelerator Program

MWW internship provides real-world experience building communications strategies at integrated public relations agency

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MikeWorldWide, a leading integrated public relations firm, announces the June launch of its 2022 class of Summer Associates to its newly redesigned Accelerator Program. MWW's summer interns bring experience from nonprofits, various marketing disciplines, and student organizations to support the firm's client roster that spans industries from food and beverage, retail, and sports and entertainment, to technology and professional and financial services.

In the third year of MWW's remote/hybrid internship model, students will rotate through different practice areas of corporate reputation, brand building, technology, digital strategy and research and insights, to gain real-world experience with various clients and teams, honing their skills through exposure to different disciplines and learning integrated agency functions under the firm's one P&L model. Each rotation lasts several weeks, though students will have a dedicated mentor throughout the summer in addition to learning from each team. New to the program are also three dedicated content and creative services associates to support the agency's high-growth content offering.

The associates join from universities including The University of South Carolina, University of Michigan, Tulane University, Texas Christian University, American University, University of Rhode Island, University of Delaware, The Fashion Institute of Technology, William Paterson University, Swarthmore College, Susquehanna University, University of Colorado, Boulder and Alabama A&M University and cities across the country. Those based in one of MWW's eight office markets have the option to visit an MWW office, while others will be fully remote.

About MikeWorldWide

Thirty-five years young, MWW is among the world's leading independent, full-service PR agencies with talent hubs across the US and the UK. It prioritizes CorpSumerTM insights, cultural currency, and earned-worthy impact to create integrated programs that turn brands' reasons to believe into audiences' reasons to care. Because more than ever, Caring Counts.

MWW combines corporate reputation, consumer marketing, crisis & issues management, and public affairs expertise with dedicated strategy, analytics, DE&I, digital, and creative and content teams.

To learn more about MikeWorldWide, visit https://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR.

