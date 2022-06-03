For World Environment Day, Guaranteed Rate Announces Award-Winning FlashClose[SM] Fintech Tool Has Saved More than 17M Sheets of Paper

Game-changing end-to-end digital technology used to close more than $100B in loan volume

CHICAGO, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, Guaranteed Rate Companies launched FlashClose℠, its game-changing end-to-end digital Fintech tool that enables homebuyers to sign documents and close on their loans remotely from anywhere. The technology became a true digital differentiator during the COVID-19 pandemic and was awarded a coveted HousingWire 2020 Tech100 award.

Guaranteed Rate Companies Logo (PRNewsfoto/Guaranteed Rate Companies) (PRNewswire)

While this end-to-end digital Fintech tool has empowered buyers to dive into their home purchases digitally and avoid the traditional hassles of the in-person closing table, it has also had a significantly positive impact on the environment. When used to process an entire loan, FlashClose℠ saves borrowers nearly 132 pages of paper, while a hybrid remote closing, which uses the tool to handle much but not all of the paperwork, saves nearly 50 pages.

Since it was launched, FlashClose℠ has been used by Guaranteed Rate Companies to close more than 335,000 loans for a total loan volume of more than $100 billion. The company is thrilled to announce that, in honor of the United Nation's World Environment Day on June 5, that FlashClose℠ has helped the environment by saving more than 17 million sheets of paper. It is estimated that a tree produces approximately 10,000 sheets of paper, which means Guaranteed Rate's end-to-end digital innovation has saved some 1,700 trees.

"We are incredibly proud that our industry-leading, end-to-end digital FlashClose℠ tool has had such a positive benefit on the environment," says Ramesh Sarukkai, Guaranteed Rate's Chief Product and Technology Officer. "It is just one example of the ways our tech team is creating fast, simple and innovative Fintech tools to enhance the lives of our customers."

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

Guaranteed Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the Guaranteed Rate Companies have more than 10,000 employees in over 850 branches across the U.S., serving all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate Companies have helped more than 1 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances, with a total loan volume of more than $116 billion in 2021 alone. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; HousingWire's 2020 Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ technology; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2021 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for six consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate Companies