NTRA Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of June 27, 2022 Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit against Natera, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., June 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that the firm has filed a securities class action lawsuit against Natera, Inc. ("Natera") (NASDAQ: NTRA) on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Natera common stock between February 26, 2020, and April 19, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: JUNE 27, 2022

CLASS PERIOD: FEBRUARY 26, 2020 through APRIL 19, 2022

James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Email at info@ktmc.com

NATERA'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

Natera offers genetic testing in the areas of women's health, oncology, and organ health. Among other things, the Company produces and markets a non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), called "Panorama," and a screening test for kidney transplant failure, called "Prospera." Throughout the Class Period, Defendants repeatedly assured investors that Panorama was reliable, that Prospera was more accurate than competing tests, and that Natera's growth was driven by its superior technology and customer experience.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Panorama was not reliable and resulted in high rates of false positives; (2) Prospera did not have superior precision compared to competing tests; (3) as a result of Defendants' false and misleading claims about Natera's technology, the company was exposed to substantial legal and regulatory risks; (4) Natera relied upon deceptive sales and billing practices to drive its revenue growth; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT CAN I DO?

Natera investors may, no later than June 27, 2022 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Natera investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

