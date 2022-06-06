Casetext Launches AllSearch, Powerful Document Search Technology for Litigators

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casetext, the leading provider of A.I.-powered legal technology for lawyers, today announced the launch of AllSearch, a concept-based document search tool that helps litigators quickly search legal documents. Built on an emerging form of A.I. known as neural nets, AllSearch goes beyond literal keywords to capture the concepts within a document.

AllSearch was developed to address a fundamental weakness in traditional search tools: users are always limited to the specific keywords they choose. The concept-based search applied by AllSearch is more accurate and rapidly locates the document being searched, without producing irrelevant results that lawyers must take time to sift through. As a result, lawyers save significant amounts of time when conducting searches with AllSearch.

"With AllSearch, our clients can apply the technology behind Parallel Search to efficiently scan any set of documents," said Pablo Arredondo, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Casetext, referring to the company's groundbreaking legal research tool that gives lawyers the power to efficiently find on-point caselaw with concept-based searching.

"AllSearch enables a new level of search for litigators, helping them find what they need faster and more reliably," added Arredondo. "We're thrilled to bring this very powerful search technology to our clients and have already seen AllSearch provide great value to early-adopter law firms."

Any set of documents can be searched using AllSearch. AllSearch can be applied to eDiscovery workflows, giving litigators the ability to find relevant content quickly, even when searching millions of documents. Litigators can also use AllSearch to search internal databases and repositories, such as brief banks, as well as litigation records, deposition transcripts, expert reports, and more. Additionally, AllSearch can be deployed for searches of contracts and emails.

About Casetext

Casetext builds the most advanced A.I. legal technology available on the market today. Launched in 2013, Casetext has steadily grown to provide lawyers with a range of innovative tools to streamline critical elements of legal practice. Casetext offers powerful technology for legal research, brief drafting, knowledge management, discovery, and more. Today, over 10,000 law firms—including 40% of Am Law 200 firms—rely on Casetext to improve the efficiency of their law practice.

For more information on Casetext, visit www.casetext.com

