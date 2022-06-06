GrowPods Sold by ACTX Featured in Borgen Magazine as "Next Step" in Solving World Hunger

Prominent publication says GrowPods "have the potential to help achieve global food security."

CORONA, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced that GrowPods have been featured in Borgen Magazine. In an article titled, "How GrowPods are Aiding Global Food Security," the publication states that GrowPods "have the potential to help achieve global food security."

The consequences of global food insecurity are enormous, the publication reports. Without a balanced diet, life expectancies decrease, growth is stunted, and children have diminished mental capacities. And, too many people simply don't have enough food to survive.

According to the BBC, 928 million people are severely food insecure. Additionally, the United Kingdom's Global Food Security program stated that "more than 2 billion people lack vital micronutrients affecting their health and life expectancy."

However, GrowPods can help solve this issue, the publication reported. The company's innovative Modular Hydroponic Farms can be located virtually anywhere and provide a smart way to grow many types of leafy greens and other food items.

In many parts of the world, pests and disease are a constant agricultural plight. "Locusts and other insects ravage crops, destroying entire fields in the blink of an eye. Plants can pick up disease in any number of environments, as it is a long journey from field to consumer," according to the magazine.

However, GrowPods can help remove these risks, the article states. And, since there are no pests, there is no need for pesticides that can be harmful to human health.

GrowPods are especially well-suited to helping prevent malnutrition. According to the publication, most produce naturally loses about 45% of its nutritional value by the time it has completed transit and is purchased. This is why GrowPods method of localizing produce is a good fit for poor and malnourished areas.

"The container farms perform equally well in rural and urban environments," the magazine stated, and can be placed virtually anywhere to help solve the challenging issues regarding hunger and malnutrition.

Currently, Grow Pod Solutions is interested in establishing international partnerships to improve global food security.

To read the article in Borgen Magazine, visit: www.borgenmagazine.com/global-food-security

For more information on Advanced Container Technologies, or GrowPods unique Modular Hydroponic Farms, call: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

