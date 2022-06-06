National Summer Learning Association Teams with Clear Channel Outdoor to Help America's Youth Tap into the Power of Summer Learning

Joint Nationwide Digital Billboard Campaign Directs Families to Vital Summer Programs and Resources to Keep Their Kids Learning, Engaged and Thriving

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To expand summer learning opportunities for young students and help parents prevent the "summer slide," the National Summer Learning Association (NSLA), the nation's only organization dedicated solely to ensuring accessible learning opportunities for children, has partnered with Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) (NYSE: CCO) to launch a nationwide digital billboard campaign that aims to connect kids with high-quality summer programs in their communities, while reigniting their joy of learning.

With parents and caregivers in the midst of summer planning for their children, the campaign will feature a message that drives to DiscoverSummer.org – an online destination by the NSLA, in partnership with InPlay, which was developed in response to COVID-19. There, families can discover affordable local summer programs, meals, parent tips and a sea of resources to keep kids learning, safe and healthy. The website lists an estimated 30,000 local programs in 4,000 communities in all 50 states across the U.S.

"Summer learning programs have always been important for our students but in the last couple of years, they have become essential. Quality summer learning and enrichment programs are key to recovering from the pandemic," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. "These programs are crucial for parents and caregivers. I'm grateful to NSLA and their partners for providing DiscoverSummer.org as a great resource for families to navigate their options."

CCOA will run the out-of-home messages across all its nearly 2,000 digital displays nationwide from May through the end of National Summer Learning Week (July 11-15), a celebration dedicated to elevating the importance of keeping kids learning every summer, ensuring they return to school ready to succeed in the year.

As the U.S. enters the third summer of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle with childcare, food insecurities and academic setbacks for some of the nation's most vulnerable children. Kids missing out on social connections and friendships is also a top concern for parents. According to a new America After 3PM report, approximately 6 in 10 parents are more worried about their children's emotional well-being today than they were before the pandemic.

Children typically lose some academic skills during the summer, but the pandemic has exacerbated this summer learning loss, especially for children living in under-resourced communities. A large-scale study by the RAND Corporation/Wallace Foundation found that students with high attendance in free, five-to-six-week, voluntary summer learning programs improved their math and reading skills.

In addition to the joint nationwide effort, NSLA will showcase a larger-than-life message on two CCOA digital billboards in the center of New York City's iconic Times Square on June 8 to further amplify the power of summer learning for the youth. NSLA's national board will join together in front of the digital spectaculars to memorialize the ongoing critical work of summer programs in nurturing the curiosity of young students.

"The need for summer learning and enrichment opportunities has never been greater," said Aaron Dworkin, CEO, NSLA. "Through Clear Channel Outdoor's partnership, we can work toward our mission to ensure every young person in America has access to a quality summer learning experience that helps them learn, grow and thrive – not only in school, but in life."

"With the support of NSLA, local summer programs across the country have made a significant impact in broadening the minds of our nation's youth and helping to close the achievement gap," said Dan Levi, EVP & CMO, CCOA and NSLA Board Member. "As the work for educational equity continues, we're proud to partner with NSLA in this highly visible way to help families discover summer learning resources for their children in their local communities, while delivering the message out there that summer matters."

