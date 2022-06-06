Rob Edwards, Jr. and Allison Prescott join HamiltonClark

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Clark Sustainable Capital, Inc., an institutional investment bank focused on decarbonization and climate change solutions, announced today the appointment of Robert H. Edwards, Jr. as a Managing Director - Advisory, based in Washington, DC, and Allison K. Prescott as a Managing Director, based in New York City.

Edwards brings 25 years of experience in the climatetech, renewable energy, electric vehicles, and related sectors. He has held senior management positions with the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Loans Programs Office (LPO), Kilpatrick Townsend, J.P. Morgan, and Hunton & Williams.

Prescott brings 13 years of experience in Private Equity Commercial Real Estate. She has worked as an equity investor with experience in development, acquisitions, fundraising, fund and joint venture formation, and debt financing at Creek Lane Capital and PNC Realty Investors.

"We are committed to supporting companies and projects delivering sustainable solutions to address the challenges of climate change. To that end, we are extremely pleased to have Rob's experience in project finance and the DOE's Loan Programs Office, and Allison's experience in the real estate industry," said John McKenna, HamiltonClark's CEO.

In his new role, Edwards will initially focus on advisory mandates for companies considering applying to the DOE Loan Programs Office (currently with $40 billion in lending authority), emerging climate tech and clean energy venture backed companies, companies bringing new technologies and services to the electric grid, and companies participating in the U.S. offshore wind industry supply chain.

Prescott will focus on the Built Environment, which generates nearly 40% of annual CO 2 emissions. Transformation in this sector is a critical component to achieving Net-Zero by 2050. She plans to work with companies bringing new technologies and advanced materials to real estate and construction.

"Raising capital for companies leading the energy transition requires a hands-on approach, domain expertise and a seamless integration of advisory and execution capabilities to help drive new technologies to scale," said McKenna. "What sets us apart from other Wall Street investment banks in this space is our 30 years of experience, our entrepreneurial approach, and our determination to assist companies that are overlooked by other firms."

About Hamilton Clark Sustainable Capital, Inc.

HamiltonClark has been working with private and publicly traded companies for over 30 years to successfully complete corporate financing, project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and advisory assignments. With 16 Managing Directors based in Boston, New York, Washington DC, St. Louis, Dallas, Houston and San Francisco, it's financing transactions are sourced from institutional private equity, venture capital, and strategic corporate investors focused on promising new projects and technologies. The firm also assists large companies in right sizing their business, divesting non-core operations, and shareholder value enhancement. Hamilton Clark Sustainable Capital, Inc. is registered broker dealer with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Learn more at https://www.hamiltonclark.com

Media Contacts

Ivana Beveridge, HexaGroup Duncan Keener, HamiltonClark Email: ibeveridge@hexagroup.com Email: Duncan.Keener@hamiltonclark.com

View original content:

SOURCE HamiltonClark