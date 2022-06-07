BRIGGS & STRATTON® BRINGS INTEGRATED ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO MARKET

SimpliPHI™ Energy Storage System brings scalable, intelligent energy management to homes, businesses

MILWAUKEE, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions is excited to announce the release of its SimpliPHI Energy Storage System (ESS): an integrated, scalable solution with proprietary hardware and software designed to empower customers to store, manage and control energy from multiple generation sources to achieve critical power security and daily cost savings. Named after SimpliPhi Power, Inc. (SimpliPhi Power) — the California-based manufacturer of energy storage systems acquired by Briggs & Stratton, LLC in 2021 — the all-new integrated ESS comes as an answer to the rising demand for access to reliable, safe and affordable energy serving both residential and commercial markets.

Briggs & Stratton Energy Solutions announces the release of its SimpliPHI Energy Storage System (ESS): an integrated, scalable solution with proprietary hardware and software designed to empower customers to store, manage and control energy from multiple generation sources to achieve critical power security and daily cost savings. (PRNewswire)

The system's state-of-the-art technology achieves seamless integration with three core components: a 6 kW SimpliPHI Inverter, a 4.9 kWh Battery and EnergyTrak™ management software. The heart of the system is the new 6 kW SimpliPHI Inverter with integrated MPPT for solar or utility charging in either DC coupled or retrofit AC coupled systems. The SimpliPHI Inverter works seamlessly with batteries to deliver an efficient, easy-to-use experience for home and business owners. It also offers exceptional flexibility, making it ideal for those looking for backup power to subsidize utility costs or to run a power system completely off-grid. When the grid fails, the risk of power surges, flickering lights and damage to sensitive equipment is eliminated with the inverter's 8-millisecond switchover time. The SimpliPHI Inverter can scale from one to nine units in any installation, creating redundancy and cost-effective increments of 6 kW to size power output to specific electrical loads.

Leveraging a decade of innovation and performance in energy storage, the SimpliPHI ESS offers an all-new 4.9 kWh Battery utilizing Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) chemistry, further enhanced by a robust Battery Management System (BMS) with closed-loop communications that logically integrates with the 6 kW Inverter and EnergyTrack management software. The SimpliPHI 4.9 Battery delivers advanced-level power storage that runs cooler and has a longer cycle life and broader operating temperature range that eliminates the risk of thermal runaway. The SimpliPHI 4.9 Battery can scale from one module up to 72, for a total energy storage capacity of 358.5 kWh. Both the SimpliPHI Inverter and Battery are IP65 rated so they can be installed indoors or outdoors.

Finally, the SimpliPHI ESS features EnergyTrak, a monitoring and control software platform which allows users to manage their energy usage through a sophisticated mobile app that delivers real-time status and updates to home and business owners. The EnergyTrak mobile app seamlessly and intelligently integrates the SimpliPHI ESS 6 kW Inverter and 4.9 Battery at any scale in any combination to help optimize performance, accelerate utility savings and create energy security for customers.

With the recent strategic acquisition of SimpliPhi Power, Briggs & Stratton is now able to offer a full line of intelligent energy storage products. The SimpliPHI ESS is the culmination of two innovative industry leaders with more than a century of experience in energy and power management coming together to address the pressing global demand for alternative power solutions.

"Both Briggs & Stratton and SimpliPhi Power have a longstanding history of providing energy solutions built with quality and dependability as the highest priority. Coming together as one company, we've successfully leveraged the team's complementary expertise to deliver more choice and more control than ever before so our customers have access to power when it matters most," said Tom Rugg, senior vice president and president, Energy Solutions at Briggs & Stratton. "With aging power grids, more frequent outages and unpredictable weather patterns, the addition of the SimpliPHI ESS to our product lineup is another solution for people looking for an innovative, scalable energy system for their home or business."

"Our energy storage solutions are held to industry-leading standards. From the chemistry, form factor and manufacturing processes of the batteries to the testing and validation requirements on behalf of our customers, we seek to provide a safer and more reliable solution," said Catherine Von Burg, president and CEO, SimpliPhi Power.

The SimpliPHI ESS will be available to order beginning June 14, 2022. It will also be on display at the RE+ Show from September 19 to 22 in Anaheim, Calif., at booth 3680. For more information, visit BriggsandStratton.com or simpliphipower.com.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/Briggs & Stratton Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton