GNC Establishes Veteran Hiring Initiative Through University of Health & Performance Partnership

Company signs on as corporate affiliate to diversify talent pipeline in support of military community

PITTSBURGH, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of retail and franchise locations across the U.S., a thriving e-commerce business and a need to staff up to support consumer demand, GNC is positioned for growth. To deliver, the company is investing in its commitment to the military community, launching a U.S. based partnership with the University of Health & Performance to form a dedicated Veteran hiring initiative company-wide the goal of which is to hire over 1,000 program participants over the next two years.

Founded by CEO Matt Hesse, a former GNC associate, franchise operator, Army Veteran and the Founder and Former CEO of PERFORMIX (a sports brand sold at GNC), the University of Health & Performance leverages his four-dimensional, integrated curriculum known as The Purpose Blueprint, to support the distinct needs of Veterans, empowering them to discover a new purpose and way to serve, though fitness and health.

"GNC played a fundamental role in my transition after service, offering stability and community during a time of change," said Hesse. "I joined GNC as an associate and was immediately drawn to its mission and commitment to supporting consumers through innovation and science-driven advancements. Building upon the company's mission to Live Well, I expanded my role; going on to own 12 units as a franchisee and developing the disruptive supplement brand, PERFORMIX."

As part of its affiliation, GNC is working with the University of Health & Performance to craft custom programming to equip graduates with the skills necessary to join the company as associates following graduation. Together, the organizations are aligning on core competencies, training opportunities, and leveraging the University's coaches to help develop and position potential candidates for success at GNC via a formal veteran recruitment pipeline.

"Active military and veterans have been a major part of the GNC community since the beginning, and we are passionate about supporting their transition to civilian life as part of the GNC family," said Nate Frazier, Chief Operating Officer, GNC. "We are actively pursuing ways to empower veterans throughout the company, and our partnership with the University of Health & Performance will allow us to drive meaningful value across all levels of the business."

In addition to Hesse, the University of Health & Performance boasts a strong coaching staff comprised of experts including former Army Special Forces coach, Hunter Schurrer, former Head of Mental Performance for the Toronto Blue Jays, Ben Freakley, and former Director of Whole Health Education at the Department of Veteran's Affairs, Kelly Howard, as Head of Education.

This relationship will complement GNC's existing engagement with Jay Glazer's Merging Vets and Players.

To learn more about GNC, visit www.gnc.com.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

About the University of Health & Performance

The University of Health & Performance (UHP) is a wellness-based educational institution on a mission to empower students to discover purpose and new career paths, though fitness and health. UHP teaches a four-dimensional, integrated curriculum known as "The Purpose Blueprint," where students set goals in four key pillars of: How to Think, Train, Feel, & Lead. The immersive experience held on 500 acres in the Ozark Mountains in Arkansas, gives students the tools to identify their purpose, while building a focused plan to live it. Students train and live in world class facilities designed by a top NYC architecture firm. Graduates are certified as accredited health and fitness trainers and receive continued mentorship, job placement support, and counseling through UHP's graduate support program.

UHP was founded in January 2022, by Matt Hesse in Bentonville, AR. Hesse has an extensive history working within, and on behalf of the Veteran population. He also serves on the President of the United States Council for Fitness and Sports. For more information visit www.university-hp.com

