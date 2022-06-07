Pneuma Systems names Chairman of its Scientific Advisory Board

Centers of Infusion Excellence will be key to $20 billion Infusion market

PORTSMOUTH N.H., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pneuma Systems Corporation (Pneuma), an emerging leader in the infusion therapy industry, today announced that it appointed John Toomey as Chairman of its Scientific Advisory Board.

Mr. Toomey is a medical device expert with over three decades of success in engineering, business development, strategy, intellectual property management, and regulatory affairs. Armed with a STEM degree, he pursued his career with C.R. Bard and Smiths Medical before returning to school to secure both a J.D. and an MBA. His continuing career in medical devices exploited his academic prowess, contributing to Fortune 500/FTSE 100 and start-up companies alike.

Pneuma plans to support a network of Centers of Infusion Excellence in which therapies are carried out in controlled environments under intense observation. Traditional outpatient treatments will be accompanied by procedures for home and acute care, carried out in simulated environments.

"The idea of creating a highly observable environment, such as the Centers of Infusion Excellence, to test new approaches to infusion therapy is a very exciting one," said Mr. Toomey. "The infusion industry is plagued by a record of recalls and user interface challenges. Following a strategy of establishing these Centers, Pneuma will continuously test and improve the processes that perennially challenge caregivers. We expect to work closely with the FDA to set standards of safety and workflow efficiency for the industry. Building on a solid intellectual property foundation, Pneuma will aggressively protect and expand on the ever-broadening fields of use for its novel fluid, information, and workflow technologies."

Pneuma Founder and CEO Jeffrey Carlisle notes, "John has the ideal background to lead our Scientific Advisory Board and guide the Company with the best strategies for regulatory affairs and intellectual property management. His extensive background allows the Pneuma team to play 'Stump the Band' with just about any audience. I'm particularly excited about his contribution to the management growth of Miranda Bakos, our recently appointed VP of Process Transformation (https://prn.to/3rTIy3Y)."

Recently, Pneuma announced a multi-faceted business collaboration with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. allowing Pneuma to provide a novel closed-loop fluid flow control platform (https://prn.to/3Mw8VEX). The collaboration marks a strategic new step in Pneuma's long history of working to improve the patient's experience with drug therapy.

About Pneuma

Pneuma Systems is a New Hampshire based company founded by Jeffrey Carlisle, also Founder of the recently acquired Ivenix (https://yhoo.it/3veu0Oy). Pneuma is dedicated to removing obstacles in the infusion therapy process which interfere with a nurse's ability to care for the patient. More information about Pneuma Systems is available at www.pneuma-systems.com.

