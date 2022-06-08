American Airlines Center, Comerica Bank Announces New Partnership

DALLAS, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Airlines Center announced today a new four-year partnership with Comerica Bank, which includes exclusive naming rights of the Comerica Garage, formerly the Silver Garage. The 1,100-spot parking garage is located on Victory Ave. across from the Center.

American Airlines Center and Comerica Bank announced a new four-year partnership that includes exclusive naming rights of the Comerica Garage. (PRNewswire)

"American Airlines Center is committed to the guest experience and the Comerica Garage is an important part of that journey, giving fans premier parking when attending events," American Airlines Center Chief Operating Officer Dave Brown said. "We are proud to have a partner like Comerica who shares in our commitment to the fans and community."

Since moving its headquarters to Dallas in 2007, Comerica Bank has been a staple of the skyline and city of Dallas. Comerica is the largest U.S. commercial bank headquartered in Texas.

"We are excited to elevate our partnership with the American Airlines Center while providing guests who attend games and events with closer access to one of the nation's top arenas," Brian Foley, Comerica Bank Texas Market President, said. "It is another opportunity for our bank to raise expectations within our corporate headquarters footprint, where we live and serve."

The Comerica Garage will be open for all events at American Airlines Center, including limited reserved spaces for Comerica Bank cardholders coming soon. For more information, visit www.americanairlinescenter.com.

About Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA), a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $89.2 billion as of March 31, 2022.

About American Airlines Center

Designed by architectural wizard David M. Schwarz and Dallas based HKS, Inc., American Airlines Center is considered one of the nation's top arenas. Since opening its doors in 2001, the Center has been setting the precedent for sporting and live entertainment events. Bringing in a wide variety of big name shows as well as being home of both the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars, American Airlines Center consistently displays its unique versatility. Billboard Magazine named American Airlines Center the 5th busiest arena in the world in 2021.

Comerica logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Comerica Bank