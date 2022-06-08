BLOCKv and SmartMedia Technologies Partners with CasperLabs to Provide NFT Solutions for Global Brands

The partnership maximizes support, resources, and capabilities for enterprise businesses to engage with the NFT ecosystem by utilizing the full suite of tools from SmartMedia Technologies and the Casper blockchain

ZUG, Switzerland, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Web3 & NFT platform SmartMedia Technologies and its network partner, BLOCKv today announced a new partnership with CasperLabs, the professional solutions provider behind the Casper Network. Casper is the first live proof-of-stake blockchain designed specifically for enterprise and developer adoption of blockchain technology. This new partnership allows enterprise users to rapidly design, develop and deploy BLOCKv powered 'Smart NFTs' using the SmartMedia self-serve, no-code, drag and drop NFT studio on the Casper Network and offers services for companies and brands that want to benefit from BLOCKv's industry leading NFTs and Casper's streamlined, enterprise-focused blockchain capabilities.

BLOCKv and SmartMedia are the industry leaders in driving mass adoption of Web3 & NFT technology through international campaigns and partnerships with household names, including the NBA, Vodafone, AXE, Ben & Jerry's, Rosewood Hotels, and Doritos. BLOCKv and SmartMedia's partnerships with Fortune 500 companies facilitate unique, next-generation consumer engagement activations through wearable NFTs, gamified NFT augmented reality experiences, and real-world NFT redemptions.

"The integration of the SmartMedia Tech Stack and the BLOCKv 'Smart NFT' on the Casper blockchain is a natural fit," said Lukas Fluri, Co-Founder and CEO of BLOCKv. "Our platforms are wholeheartedly committed to expanding access, knowledge, and overall use of Web3 technology, and now with the partnership of CasperLabs and Casper, we can provide an end-to-end enterprise solution that brands can trust to usher in the future of Web3.0."

"This partnership is taking the industry one step further in realizing the Web3 vision of composable tech stacks," said Tyler Moebius, CEO of SmartMedia. "SmartMedia provides the Self-serve NFT studio & UI, BLOCKv provides the underlying NFT utility and Casper the enterprise grade blockchain."

Casper Network has set the standard for blockchain technology built specifically for enterprises. With an exceptional performance track record and industry-leading security features, Casper presents a unique opportunity for businesses looking to take advantage of NFT technology and expand mass adoption as the world enters into Web3.0.

"This partnership provides CasperLabs with the opportunity to continue to deliver high-quality solutions for our enterprise customers," said Medha Parlikar, CTO and Co-Founder of CasperLabs. "BLOCKv's highly programmable and interactive NFT technology is an instant value add for the Casper network and will increase adoption of blockchain technology across enterprises and industries."

BLOCKv and Casper will be showcasing the capabilities of this new partnership during a June 9th event Under The Big Top at Consensus in Austin, TX. There, users will be able to enter into an augmented reality experience and search the event space for Non-Fungible Treasure Chests, unlock them and receive NFT Give-Aways.

About CasperLabs

CasperLabs, a leading blockchain software company for the enterprise market, is re-imagining blockchain for enterprise with a future proof solution. The company also provides development, support and advisory services for organizations building on the Casper network. Guided by open-source principles, CasperLabs is committed to supporting the next wave of blockchain adoption among businesses and providing developers with a reliable and secure framework to build private, public and hybrid blockchain applications. Its team possesses deep enterprise technology experience with a cumulative 100 years of enterprise experience, hailing from organizations including Google, Adobe, AWS, Dropbox and Microsoft. To learn more, visit https://casperlabs.io

About SmartMedia Technologies

SmartMedia Technologies, a leader in Web3 marketing solutions since 2018, is the creator of the first SaaS platform that enables agencies and marketers to create self-serve, no code, drag and drop NFT digital experiences. SMT enables the rapid design, development and distribution of SmartMedia Ads and addressable SmartMedia Objects that drive engagement, acquisition and loyalty across a digital and mobile-first audience. For more information, visit https://www.smartmediatech.io .

About BLOCKv

BlockV is the world's leading platform for creating and emitting intelligent Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) that act as a standardized framework to build digital goods around. The favored NFT platform of the Fortune 500, BlockV enables anyone to create NFTs that can be distributed and collected through social media, augmented and virtual reality, GPS drops, QR codes and email, can be dynamically minted to a number of leading blockchains and are accessible from any internet enabled smart device, recreating the sensation of physical object ownership in the digital world. To learn more, please visit https://blockv.io

