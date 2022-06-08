Holmes Murphy Announces Quinton Leith as Chief Strategic Investment Officer

Expanding relationships for Holmes Murphy's continued growth as an industry and community leader

WAUKEE, Iowa, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinton (Quin) Leith has joined Holmes Murphy as the company's Chief Strategic Investment Officer.

In this new role, Leith will be responsible for evaluating existing relationships while reviewing the company's geographical footprint to determine underserved locations where Holmes Murphy may expand their business and best serve clients through new offerings.

Leith has more than a decade of experience in investments and mergers & acquisitions (M&As) within the insurance industry. Leith previously served as Vice President at Flexpoint Ford, a private equity investment firm, where he was primarily responsible for sourcing opportunities, evaluating and executing investments and M&As, and working with portfolio companies to grow and create value. He also worked as an analyst for Macquarie Capital, a major global financial services group.

"Quin brings a unique talent in approaching business opportunities in an innovative way," said Dan Keough, Chairman & CEO of Holmes Murphy. "With his proven expertise, I have confidence that Holmes Murphy will be even more informed, more proactive on investment opportunities, and be able to make faster business and investment decisions with maximum efficiency to help care for our clients' needs."

Leith grew up in Creston, Iowa, and is a graduate of Cornell University with a degree in Applied Economics and Management. When Quin isn't working, he enjoys spending time with his wife and three children.

About Holmes Murphy

"Caring for Your Unique Potential is Our Soul Purpose." That statement is the core of how we do business. We ask the tough questions, avoid the easy path, believe fully in caring for the unique challenges of our clients, impact the industry through innovation, and leverage our greatest assets — the hearts and minds of our people — to advocate on behalf of our clients. That's our approach to risk management and benefits consulting, and it's worked for us since our inception in 1932. As an independent brokerage, we serve clients in every industry and of almost every size, with the ultimate goal of providing exceptional service and caring for our clients' unique potential. We are also the co-founder and co-owner of BrokerTech Ventures, the industry's first broker-led convening platform and accelerator. For more information, visit www.holmesmurphy.com. You can also follow us on Twitter.com (@holmesmurphyins) or on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

