Black Shark launches the mobile gaming flagship Black Shark 5 series globally

SHENZHEN, China, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Shark today unveiled its gaming flagship, Black Shark 5 Pro, and the Black Shark 5, to the global market. The Black Shark 5 series features an all-new sleek design and is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8 series chipset. With upgraded magnetic pop-up triggers, ultra-responsive 144Hz display, anti-gravity dual-VC cooling, and 120W hyper charge, the Black Shark 5 series delivers unparalleled mobile gaming performance. The Black Shark 5 Pro also offers an outstanding audio experience and ranks first in the DXOMARK Audio Ranking.

Mobile gaming flagship Black Shark 5 Series is available (PRNewswire)

Anti-gravity dual VC liquid cooling and unmatched gaming performance

Black Shark has been leading gaming smartphone cooling since the very beginning, and the latest Black Shark 5 Pro took another unprecedented leap in this regard. The Black Shark 5 Pro's cooling is upgraded to the new anti-gravity dual VC liquid cooling system. It is equipped with two VC liquid cooling plates that have a combined area of 5320mm². The new "anti-gravity" layer of the capillary structure on the VC liquid cooling platel increases liquid circulation speed. In the meantime, the main heat sources such as SoC, 5G antenna, and battery are connected to the VC liquid cold plate by a direct-touch copper alloy design, which accelerates heat dissipation from core heat sources to all edges of the chassis and ensures stable performance. Advanced cooling materials like graphite sheets, graphene, and phase change heat material are widely used to enhance heat dissipation efficiently and evenly. The Black Shark 5 series's GameEngine is also optimized with the new Thermal Control and AI process monitoring to achieve a more stable frame rate.

The Black Shark 5 Pro takes full advantage of Snapdragon's 8 Gen 1 5G Mobile Platform to unleash its unbridled performance. As the most advanced 5G platform, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is built with a 4nm process, the new Cortex-X2 CPU with a clock speed up to 3.0 GHz, and the re-architected Qualcomm® Adreno™ that is 25% more efficient and delivers 50%* faster graphics rendering. The Black Shark 5 Pro features UFS 3.1 and LPDDR5 (6,400 Mbps) RAM, increasing storage speed by 16% compared to the last generation, and with up to 16GB RAM and 256 GB storage, wastes no more time on installing games and loading apps. Enjoy the fast read and write performance for both gaming and day-to-day use.

In terms of network, the Black Shark 5 Pro supports up to 10Gbps 5G download speed through the X65 baseband and WiFi 6E. Certified with Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound and Qualcomm aptX lossless audio technology, the Black Shark 5 Pro delivers a detailed and crystal-clear audio listening experience.

*Data from Qualcomm

E-sport level gaming control with magnetic triggers

Black Shark has been pushing the boundaries of mobile gaming controls for years, from dual-zone pressure-sensitive display to magnetic pop-up triggers. This time, Black Shark 5 series upgraded the dual-zone pressure-sensing technology: the pressure-sensing effective area was expanded by 16%, enhancing gaming controls. Gamers can easily perform multiple actions with just two fingers in competitive gaming scenarios.

The second-generation magnetic pop-up triggers are built with a seven-level magnetic drive lift with gaming-grade microswitches, giving gamers a crisp and comfortable console-level gaming experience. The triggers are built seamlessly into the body, with just a flick of the side-mounted buttons to reveal the triggers. The magnetic pop-up triggers can be mapped into different buttons for gaming. And apart from gaming, the triggers can also be customized with multiple functions like turning on the flashlight, taking a screenshot, and more. Additionally, the upgraded TouchControl takes control experience to another level. The touch algorithm architecture is restructured, including every node from touch IC to touch firmware, increasing touch computing power by 20% and touch response speed by 15%. Paired with the 720Hz touch sampling rate screen, every control is extremely precise and fast.

All-round visual and audio evolution

The Black Shark 5 Pro is equipped with an excellent 144Hz 6.67" OLED e-sport display, with 10-bit color depth, DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR 10+, and SGS eyecare protection, featuring industry-leading brightness, contrast, color accuracy, and color performance. The Black Shark 5 Pro also supports dynamic refresh rates in different use conditions to save power. Two ambient light sensors (one on the front and one on the back) are used to automatically adjust the brightness to fit lighting conditions perfectly.

Regarding audio performance, the Black Shark 5 Pro once again takes the crown in the DXOMARK audio chart, scoring the highest 86 points in the rankings. Two symmetrical premium 1216 P speakers with 0.8mm amplitude and 1.5 cc cavities deliver the best audio performance ever seen in the industry. Black Shark 5 Pro uses the 4-driver chip solution, equipped with two superpower Smart PAs up to 14V and two boost ICs, and combined with the best-in-industry NLC audio algorithm, to deliver the ultimate sound effect in games and other media content. Four microphones are placed respectively to create an outstanding sound recording experience: one in the lens module, two at the front, and one on the edge. WIth the microphone noise reduction solution and HDR algorithm tuning, the sound recording in gaming or phone calls is exceptional. Additionally, Black Shark's Audio Zoom allows audio focus to shift automatically with video focus, significantly improving recording quality in multi-sound-source scenarios.

The Black Shark 5 Pro upgrades the triple camera system to deliver crisp and vivid photography and videography. For the first time, the 108 MP main camera sensor was used on a gaming phone; the 120-degree ultra-wide camera and the 3-7cm AF macro lens present users with all kinds of photography solutions.

120W Hyper Charge

Say goodbye to battery anxiety thanks to the 4650mAh battery inside the Black Shark 5 series combined with the 120 Hyper Charge that can be fully charged in 15 minutes. The Black Shark 5 Series also supports bypass charging that disables charging during gaming when external power is plugged in, which prolongs the battery lifespan and cools down the phone effectively. The phase change heat material solved the temperature problem for high-watt charging and made the charging more stable. The 120W charging brick and 6A type C charging cable are included in the box.

JOYUI 13 and Shark Space 4.0

The Black Shark JOYUI 13 gaming system is built on MIUI 13 and inherits most of its functions, such as the Mi-Light Cone animation framework, intuitive visuals, super wallpaper, and natural notification sound of the system, etc. Through Shark Space 4.0 on JOYUI 13, users can quickly access network settings, performance adjustments, notification muting, and other functions during gaming. The "diving mode" is designed for hardcore players who want to avoid being interrupted by phone calls or messages while in-game. Multi-tasking during gaming is also possible with Magic Window. It allows chatting, mailing, and watching videos to be performed simultaneously.

All-New Sleek Design

The new Black Shark 5 Pro achieved a breakthrough in design. Its back is built with 3D curved glass and covered with nano-optical coating, creating a futuristic appearance. The curved back design also makes it comfortable when holding the phone, even during extended sessions of gaming. The minimalist linear elements produce a sci-fi visual experience. On the back of the Black Shark 5 Pro, the mechanical lines meet with the customizable RGB light and form a highly recognizable new appearance.

The Black Shark 5 series offers a wide range of color options to satisfy gamers' demands. The Black Shark 5 Pro has two color variants: Matte Black and Explorer Gray; the Black Shark 5 comes with two colors: Stellar Black and Nebula White.

Black Shark Joybuds Pro

Along with the gaming phone lineup, the new Black Shark Joybuds Pro with noise cancellation features was also released. The Black Shark Joybuds Pro is equipped with the 12mm high-quality dynamic driver and uses the Qualcomm QCC3056 chip, offering users with a 24bit 96kHz sampling rate of high-quality music. Certificated by Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound, it aims to create a seamless and immersive audio experience. The Black Shark Joybuds Pro supports adaptive and active noise cancellation with up to 40dB of deep noise cancellation experience. Multiple preset noise cancellation modes are supported: light, balanced, deep, adaptive, wind noise reduction, and other noise cancellation modes. The Black Shark Joybuds Pro supports Bluetooth 5.2, apt-X, and Black Shark private protocol. When paired with Black Shark phones, the latency can be as low as 85ms, bringing ultra-responsive and high-quality sound effects.

Pricing and Availability

The Black Shark 5 series is officially available on June 9th.

For the Black Shark 5, the prices are:

8GB + 128 GB: $/€549, £439

12GB + 256 GB: $/€649, £529

For the Black Shark 5 Pro, the prices are:

8GB + 128 GB: $/€799, £639

12GB + 256 GB: $/€899, £729

16GB + 256 GB: $/€999, £809

The Black Shark Joybuds Pro is priced at $/€79.9, £67.9.

The Black Shark 5 Series and Joybuds Pro are available to order from the official website ( https://global.blackshark.com/ ), Amazon, and AliExpress.

The Black Shark 5 series is available in the following countries and regions:

United States, Canada, Australia, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and more.

Prices and availability may vary in different markets.

About Black Shark

Black Shark is a cutting-edge gaming technology company striving to develop a gaming ecosystem with hardware, software, and services mainly on smartphones. Black Shark aims to provide an unrivaled and unique gaming experience and create the best gaming world with global gamers. Black Shark has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong.

Follow us on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/BlackSharkGlobal/ ) or Twitter ( https://twitter.com/blckshrk_global )

Contact us:

global.pr@blackshark.com

Visual Assets:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1E1s93hTymy3UQF_H8j0SLya8Y9N24poX?usp=sharing

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Black Shark