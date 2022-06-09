Family Office Research Welcomes Sean McElhaney as Vice President and Family Wealth Advisor

BETHESDA, Md., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Family Office Research is pleased to announce the hiring of Sean McElhaney as Family Wealth Advisor, focused on working with current FOR wealth management clients and introducing new families to the Family Office model.

McElhaney, a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), brings 15 years of industry experience with him in building comprehensive, individualized wealth, legacy, and estate plans while at Fidelity Investments and Merrill Lynch. He was known for his collaborative and client-centric approach in matching investor needs with organizational expertise to create tailored plans and wealth management strategies to meet the unique goals and objectives of each client.

We are excited to have Sean join our team and look forward to the energy and impact he will bring to our clients' investment plans. Fidelity's Institutional Wealth Services Group has been a great partner for Family Office Research, and we are excited to have Sean join our team. Clients will appreciate his experience and market knowledge, and will be a huge asset to our clients and the firm as we continue to develop innovative strategies to help clients strengthen and secure their financial wellbeing.

Scott Freund

Founder & President of Family Office Research

About Family Office Research

Founded in 2005 and located in Bethesda, MD, Family Office Research is a registered investment adviser and Multi-Family Office that offers investment advisory services, asset management, and financial planning & consulting to affluent clients.

