Living Security Wins 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award for Second Year

AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that Living Security, the leader in human risk management, has won the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Analytics category for its new Unify Insights solution. These annual industry awards seek to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from cybercriminals.

Living Security's Unify Insights is a state-of-the-art solution that helps enterprises identify human behavior risks and trends inside their organizations before an attack occurs. It also gives security leaders the ability to understand employees' behaviors over time, identifying those most at risk to take targeted actions to address those threats.

"Unify Insights is the direct result of our vision to bring human risk to the forefront of security. Directly engaging specific team members and making them advocates for security is the one and only way to truly secure an enterprise," said Ashley Rose, CEO of Living Security. "This award is a testament to the effectiveness of this approach, and all of the hard work that went into this new product."

"We are so proud to name Living Security as a winner in the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like Living Security are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand."

For information about the Living Security please visit Livingsecurity.com.

About Living Security

Living Security's mission is to transform human risk to drive dramatic improvement in human behaviors, organizational security culture, and infosec program effectiveness. With our Human Risk Management platform, Living Security engages each employee with innovative and relevant context and content, while simultaneously providing the ability for leadership to identify, report on and directly mitigate the risk brought on by human behavior. Living Security is trusted by security-minded organizations like MasterCard, Verizon, MassMutual, Biogen, AmerisourceBergen, Hewlett Packard, and Target. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

