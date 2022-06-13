Asep Medical Inc. Announces Allowance of European Patent for First-Generation Sepsis Diagnostic Technology (SepsetER)

VANCOUVER, BC, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Asep Medical Holdings Inc. ("Asep Inc." or the "Company") (CSE: ASEP) (OTCQB: SEPSF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received an official allowance of its patent claims that serve as the foundation underlying their first-generation sepsis diagnostic technology, SepsetER. The patent further supports the development of the innovative sepsis diagnostic technology in the European marketplace. In addition to the granting of the patent in the EU, the Company plans to validate the patent in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK, providing a wide range of markets where the test may be commercialized once it receives regulatory approval.

Asep Medical Holdings Inc. (CNW Group/ASEP Medical Holdings Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The SepsetER test is a blood-based gene expression assay that is straightforward to implement, and results are rapidly obtained for patients who are in the emergency room or are entering the intensive care unit. Current diagnostic tests only provide a sepsis diagnosis after 24-48 hours which may be too late for many sepsis patients whose condition rapidly deteriorates. The Company's proprietary technology will enable the diagnosis of severe sepsis within 1-2 hours of first clinical presentation (i.e., in the emergency room), providing a substantial benefit compared to current diagnostic tests. Asep Inc. believes this will enable critical early decisions to be made by physicians regarding appropriate therapies and interventions, thereby reducing the overall morbidity and mortality due to sepsis.

Sepsis is the body's dysfunctional response to infection and is very common, occurring in 49-million individuals globally. Recently the situation has worsened since sepsis is the cause of death in most patients who die from COVID-19. Sepsis is tremendously complex, and early symptoms are relatively non-specific, including fever, fatigue, hyperventilation and a fast heart rate — symptoms that can also occur in other diseases. The most severe form of the disease, which occurs for up to one-half of all patients with suspected sepsis, leads to multi-organ failure and, in 23% of cases, death. Current diagnostic tools deliver results after approximately 24-36 hours, often delaying the initiation of treatment.

Asep Inc.'s Chairman and CEO, Rudy Mazzocchi, said, "Achievement of these important milestones continues to support the growing underlying value to our shareholders in parallel to accomplishing our corporate goals of bringing our proprietary technologies to the global markets."

Dr. Robert E. W. Hancock, the Company's Co-founder, Director and COO, stated, "This opens up huge markets where our diagnostic test will have the benefit of exclusivity due to patent protection. It is a major milestone for the company."

ABOUT ASEP MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC.

Asep Inc. is dedicated to addressing antibiotic failure by developing novel solutions for significant unmet medical needs. The Company is a consolidation of two existing private companies (Sepset Biosciences Inc. and ABT Innovations Inc.) that are both in the advanced development of both proprietary diagnostic tools, enabling the early and timely identification of severe sepsis as well as broad-spectrum therapeutic agents to address multidrug-resistant biofilm infections.

Sepset Biosciences Inc. is developing a diagnostic technology that involves a patient gene expression signature that predicts severe sepsis, one of the significant diseases leading to antibiotic failure since antibiotics are the primary treatment for sepsis. Despite this, sepsis is responsible for nearly 20% of all deaths on the planet. Asep Inc. believes this will enable critical early decisions to be made by physicians regarding appropriate therapies and reduce overall morbidity and mortality due to sepsis.

ABT Innovations Inc.'s peptide technology covers a broad range of therapeutic applications, including bacterial biofilm infections (medical device infections, chronic infections, lung, bladder, wound, dental, skin, ear-nose and throat, sinusitis, orthopaedic, etc.), anti-inflammatories, anti-infective immune-modulators and vaccine adjuvants.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the completion of successful clinical testing of our Sepsis diagnostic test and its intended filing for regulatory approval; the undertaking of pre-clinical studies on our lead therapeutic, with the expectation that this will lead to fast track clinical trials; the ability of our diagnostic testing kit to diagnose sepsis within the stated timelines; that early testing and diagnosis of sepsis will spare expensive and unnecessary antibiotic treatment; and that the timely test results will allow doctors to make more effective treatment decisions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the predictions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release, including the assumption that our diagnostic testing kits will be adopted and used by doctors in diagnosing and treating sepsis. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks (including those risk factors identified in the Asep Medical Inc.'s prospectus dated November 9, 2021, and Asep Inc.'s most recent Management Discussion & Analysis) available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Asep Inc. is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

