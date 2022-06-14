Isofol invites to a live-streamed R&D Event on June 20 at 12.30 CEST

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isofol Medical AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ISOFOL), announced today that the company invites investors, analysts, and media to a live-streamed R&D Event with a subsequent question and answer session on June 20 at 12:30 CEST.
Isofol will shortly present top-line results from the multi-center, global Phase III AGENT study investigating arfolitixorin in combination with 5-FU, oxaliplatin and bevacizumab in advanced, metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). The purpose of the event is to provide investors, analysts, and media with a better understanding of the current treatment landscape; medical need for colorectal cancer patients; clinical, regulatory and market access demands; and an update on the AGENT study. Speaking at the R&D Event will be Isofol's CEO Ulf Jungnelius MD, CMO/CSO Roger Tell MD, and Professor Sebastian Stintzing MD, Charité Universitätsmedizin, Division of Hematology, Oncology and Tumor Immunology. The event will be held in English.
Agenda for the R&D Event
- The AGENT study - its design, patient population, endpoints, and an update including the current status of the study and upcoming topline results
- The medical need for colorectal cancer patients
- The current colorectal cancer treatment landscape and the clinical use of current treatments
- Clinical, regulatory, and market access demands for introducing new treatments for colorectal cancer
- Q&A-session
The event will be livestreamed and can be followed via a link that will be published on Isofol's webpage shortly
Questions can be asked prior to the event by sending an email to info@isofolmedical.com or during the webcast via a chat function. The webcast will also be available on demand on Isofol's corporate website after the event.
Date and time
June 20, 2022, from 12:30-14:00 p.m. CEST
Webcast link
A link to the webcast will be published on Isofol's webpage shortly.
