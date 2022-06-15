HSBC AND EMMA RADUCANU PARTNER TO MOBILISE THE NEXT GENERATION

HSBC today announces a new, multi-year partnership with international sports star Emma Raducanu .

Emma and HSBC will collaborate on sports initiatives and financial opportunities for the next generation.

LONDON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HSBC has announced a four-year partnership with Emma Raducanu, current British women's tennis number one and the reigning US Open champion, with the shared ambition to create opportunities for the next generation.

Emma made tennis history when in 2021, she became the youngest female British player to win the US Open. Since then, her authenticity, talent and determination has made a global impact beyond the tennis world as an international citizen, who embraces a multi-cultural lifestyle.

In her announcement video, Emma reveals her excitement about the collaboration which is anchored in shared interests and values, championing internationalism, inclusivity, and opportunity for young people. HSBC is partner to five Olympic sports – golf, rugby sevens, tennis, badminton and football. Underpinning this support is a commitment to future generations and a sustainable and accessible future for sport.

The bank is committed to opening up a world of opportunity for our customers and communities all over the world. From focusing on supporting grassroots initiatives that help children realise the physical and mental benefits of sport, to opening up participation and enjoyment of sport to a wider audience.

HSBC is the Official Banking Partner of The Championships, Wimbledon. It has supported the Ticket Resale Scheme since 2010 and generated £1.8m, with every ticket re-sold helping charities through the Wimbledon Foundation, enabling increased opportunities for local communities and the next generation of tennis players. Initiatives such as Give It Your Max have been beneficiaries of this support, opening up tennis to more children in inner city schools. The bank has also presented the Mexico Telcel since 2004.

HSBC supports young customers across 64 countries and territories who, like Emma, look for a bank that will help open the opportunities that matter to them, whether it is to start university, to travel or simply to begin managing their own money.

Noel Quinn, HSBC Global Chief Executive, said "HSBC has had a longstanding relationship with Emma and her family for many years. We're hugely proud of Emma and what she has already achieved in her professional career. We also believe there are some really great and innovative ways that we can work with her to inspire and educate young people, which is why we're so pleased to have forged this new long-term partnership."

Emma said, "To partner with HSBC is so natural for me having grown up playing in the HSBC Road to Wimbledon and having been a customer for many years. If I wasn't a tennis player, I would definitely want to work in finance so I'm excited to learn more about the industry in the years to come. We are working on some really cool ideas and I'm particularly looking forward to working on initiatives that help young people such as financial education, but watch this space!".

Timeline of Emma's relationship with HSBC:

2015: Emma wins the 'HSBC Road To Wimbledon' South-East Regional Qualifier at the West Worthing Tennis and Squash Club

2021: HSBC is the Official Banking Partner of The Championships, Wimbledon when Emma has her breakout moment on the SW19 courts

2021: HSBC Ambassador Tim Henman mentors Emma at the US Open

2022: HSBC announces partnership with Emma

HSBC collaborates with some of the most international sporting partners to open up a world of opportunity in sport. The bank's global sponsorship programme also includes partnerships with golf, rugby sevens, badminton, Tottenham Hotspur Football Club and Esports.

