MENTAL HEALTH STATE OF EMERGENCY PREVIEW PRESS CONFERENCE for"Pull-Up for Mental Health Concert" Hosted by YG and Jhene Aiko with Special Surprise Guests

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: PREVIEW Press Conference - "Pull-Up" for Mental Health Concert

WHO: LA County Commissioner, Dion Rambo in conjunction with the LA Rams, LA Lakers, LA Community College District, Behavioral Health Services, TeleHealth Van and beloved community activist "Sweet" Alice Harris.

WHERE: YouTube Theater…Entry Point Address (975 E. Arbor Vitae St. Inglewood, 90301)

WHEN: THIS Wednesday, June 15, 2022 @10AM OVERVIEW: TOGETHER WITH TELEHEALTH VAN FOUNDERS AND CO-OWNER PLATINUM RAPPER YG, MENTAL HEALTH ADVOCATE AND PLATINUM ARTIST JHENE AIKO, LA COUNTY DIGNITARIES, TOP CELEBRITIES, AND MENTAL HEALTH AGENCIES, ALL COME TOGETHER FOR A FREE INVITATIONONLY CONCERT SPRINKLED WITH MENTAL HEALTH INFORMATION AND RESOURCES. THE CONCERT ALSO SENDS THE MESSAGE THAT WE ARE ALL FIRST RESPONDERS WHEN IT COMES TO OUR COMMUNITIES' MENTAL HEALTH.

Concert will be recorded and then aired ONLINE at a later date. Media, please note this is a PREVIEW Press Conference, in which participants will discuss the upcoming July 16th concert. Participants will give overview of concert and discuss the urgency of the event and its message. Wednesday's press conference is an effort to alert our youth that this event is "pulling-up" in their neighborhood. Our community is in anguish! A mental health epidemic is hitting our youth. UCLA Health recently reported that the suicide rate is highest among teens and young adults. The New York Times and other media outlets reported on a recent disturbing trend; most mass shooting assailants are under 21. Something needs to be done and soon! On Saturday, July 16th, 2022 6,000 post pandemic graduates from local colleges and the foster care system will come together to be CELEBRATED, ENCOURGAGED and SUPPORTED by the Los Angeles Mental Health and music community. Recognizing that inner-city communities are significantly underserved by institutional health care delivery systems, Dion Rambo founded the innovative TeleHealth Van concept. The TeleHealth Van delivers virtual mental health and shelter services directly to clients and patients most at risk. We are celebrating our 2 year anniversary and we have had over 15,000 sessions.

Feel free to check out the website www.TeleHealthVan.com For more information please contact: (310) 570.2506 or dion@rambohouse.com

