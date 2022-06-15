"WHI Announces Sikorsky CH-53K© Cockpit Escape Hatches and Transition Kit Awards"

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. and TULSA, Okla., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHI Global, LLC ("WHI"), an integrated manufacturer of metal and composite structures for the aerospace & defense industry, has been selected by Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company to produce the Cockpit Escape Hatches, Transition to Cabin Joining Kit and Transition to Tail Rotor Pylon Joining Kit for the CH-53K© Heavy Lift Helicopter. The contract is valued at over $60 million, and the assemblies will be produced at WHI's Springfield and Tulsa facilities.

WHI's relationship with Sikorsky dates back decades as a long-term supplier on the UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter, among other commercial and military rotorcraft platforms. Al Altieri, Chief Executive Officer of WHI, commented "We are very excited and honored by the trust Sikorsky has placed in our relationship, and our ability to execute on this critical statement of work. We are honored to have the opportunity to serve our military as a key supplier on this remarkable aircraft".

The Marine Corps' CH-53K© King Stallion helicopter replaces the legacy CH-53E using proven and mature technologies and will deliver more than three times the capability of its predecessor. The CH-53K© is designed to improve aircraft, aircrew, and passenger survivability, reduce pilot workload, increase pilot situational awareness, and significantly reduce operating and support costs. The CH-53K© is the most capable heavy lift helicopter in the world.

WHI is a vertically integrated manufacturer of precision components, composite structures and assemblies for the aerospace and defense markets. With industry-leading closed-die forging, composite fabrication, 3-, 4- and 5-axis CNC machining, assembly and NADCAP heat treat / NDT capabilities, WHI serves a global customer base. WHI's operating history dates back to 1951 with over 250,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing footprint that includes four ITAR registered facilities carrying AS9100 Rev. D and ISO 9001 certifications. For more information, please visit www.whiglobal.com.

