Colambda Technologies sites revenues of its subsidiary, Job Aire Group

Colambda Technologies Inc, formerly named New Century Resources Corporation proudly announces, its subsidiary, Job Aire Group (JAG) www.jobairegroup.us , has opened a satellite office in Mexico City giving it greater access to international markets.

Nick Ammons, JAG President, indicated the year-to-date revenues are over $10,000,000 (ten million dollars). Ammons expects to grow JAG, diversify its market presence, and facilitate Colambda Technologies' move into manufacturing of the Emissions Zero Module technology on a much larger scale.

JAG was acquired to facilitate the development of Colambda Technologies' flagship product, the Emissions Zero Module, for use on piston driven general aviation (GA) aircraft and to obtain Premarket Approval from the FAA for use on all GA aircraft. JAG is a multi-technical aviation company specializing in contract labor, aircraft and engine inspection, and aeronautical engineering. The company also assists clients with aircraft repair and refurbishment.

Explanatory Note

Colambda Technologies Inc is awaiting final FINRA/OTC approval on a new ticker symbol and completion of the previously announced merger contemplated by a Merger Agreement entered into on November 19, 2021, between New Century Resources Corporation and privately held Emissions Zero Module, Inc., (EZM), a Wyoming company. Although final closing of the merger has not yet been completed, FINRA/OTC required the parties to file the certificates of merger with their respective states prior to final closing. As a result, for corporate state law purposes, the entities have merged. The Company filed an amendment to its certificate of incorporation to change its name to Colambda Technologies, Inc. The name change became effective under Nevada law on January 4, 2022. Job Aire Group was acquired by Emissions Zero Module, Inc on January 1, 2022.

The Company previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a definitive Proxy Statement with respect to the Merger and proposed related transactions, (filed on December 12, 2021).

See SEC website for a copy of filing: https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1104462.

Upon completion of the merger and following FINRA/OTC approval the Company intends to file a Form 8-K with the SEC that will include information relative to the new management, financial condition and financial statements as required under SEC regulations to include the business of EZM and JAG.

