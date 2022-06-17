Lucid Motors Opens First Retail Studio in the State of Colorado, the Denver Studio at Cherry Creek Shopping Center

Denver Grand Opening to take place on Saturday, June 18 at 10 a.m. MDT .

NEWARK, Calif., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards with the longest range, fastest charging electric car on the market, today announced the official opening of its first Studio location in Denver, CO at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center. This Studio opening marks 27 Studio and service center locations open in North America. The Lucid Studio in Cherry Creek will be open to the public starting on Saturday, June 18.

Lucid Motors opened its first Studio location in Denver, CO, at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center. The Lucid Studio in Cherry Creek will be open to the public starting on Saturday, June 18, and marks Lucid's 27th Studio and service center location open in North America. (PRNewswire)

"The state of Colorado's ambitious plans to support the acceleration of widespread electrification closely align with our mission to inspire the adoption of electric vehicles," said Zak Edson, Lucid's Vice President of Sales and Service. "The new Lucid Studio in Cherry Creek will provide excellent exposure to the Lucid Air in an area quickly growing in electric vehicle sales."

Studio Experience

Every Lucid Studio offers a digitally oriented luxury experience tailored to each customer's preferences, whether they visit in-person, make inquiries entirely online, or combine the two. Lucid Studios allow customers to experience the brand and obtain information about its products in locations that underscore the company's unique design aesthetic. Visitors who explore a Lucid Studio will get a vision of how the company draws inspiration from the beauty, innovation, and diversity of its home state of California. In addition, Lucid Studios augment the physical experience of seeing and touching a Lucid Air with an elevated digital experience. Using a 4K VR configurator, Lucid's Virtual Reality Experience combines the physical and virtual worlds to showcase seamless personalization of everything from interior finishes and materials to exterior color.

Virtual Tour

For those customers who aren't able to visit a Lucid Studio, there is Lucid Studio Live, a private virtual tour that lets customers browse and build their dream car with the guidance of a Lucid team member. Each one-to-one appointment allows plenty of time for questions and offers an incredible 360° look at Lucid Air. Customers can see everything from views inside the cabin, into the trunk and frunk, to outside and even above the vehicle—all set in their choice of iconic California backdrops. From there, customers can save a favorite design configuration to their Lucid account if they wish.

Future Studio & Service Centers

Additional locations will continue to open as Lucid expands its presence in North America and globally. Customers can visit during normal business hours or can book a personal appointment by contacting the Lucid team at lucidmotors.com/contact. They can always start exploring the Lucid Air through the "Design Yours" Configurator.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design that features luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. Underpinned by race-proven battery technology and proprietary powertrains developed entirely in-house, Lucid Air was named the 2022 MotorTrend Car of the Year®. The Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range or 1,050 horsepower. Customer deliveries of Lucid Air, which is produced at Lucid's new factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, are underway.

