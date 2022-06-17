TECNO Held the World's Most Stylish Smartphone Launch in New York City with Dazzling Debut of CAMON 19 Series

HONG KONG, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO recently celebrated the global launch of its new CAMON 19 series at Rockefeller Center in New York City, combining dazzling, floor-to-ceiling skyscraper views, fully artistic venue, and its spectacular new smartphones. Around 80 guests from around the world attended, including journalists and editors from technology and lifestyle media, as well as several top tech influencers. They all enjoyed an unparalleled and unforgettable night.

For the first time ever, TECNO conducted a global product launch event in the U.S. on the 65th floor of iconic Rockefeller Center in a stylish, exclusive space appropriately named Bar SixtyFive. Not only was the event a milestone for TECNO, but it was also the first time that Rockefeller Center–which opened in 1934– hosted a mobile phone manufacturer product introduction. This launch sets the tone towards mid-to-high-end position and indicates TECNO is taking a big step forward in internationalization and premiumisation by integrating fashion with innovative technology.

TECNO CAMON 19 series impressed the attendees by its brilliant portrait photography in challenging low-light and nighttime conditions as well as the industry leading design, with its elegant, fashion-forward design which won iF Design Award 2022 in April and several industry-first technologies like the new technology RGBW camera sensor + glass which is co-developed with Samsung. The stylish phone complements the iconic venue in the reputation of the artistic design and fashion.

The influencer roundtable was the highlight of the event with noted celebs including YouTube Influencer iJustine, Tech Editor Matt Swider, sharing their feedback on the photographic attributes of the CAMON 19 series. Matt Swider, for example, provided some of the highest praise, "The dual-ring triple-camera design is definitely the highlight of this smartphone. Its rich photography features and excellent night portrait output make it an incredibly compelling at this price point." While iJustine spoke highly of the sky shop features: "I also really love this sky shop feature. It has a touch-to-click to change the sky. I do often add in better-looking skies and clouds in a lot of my photos that I post, so this is making it so easy to do right on your mobile device".

