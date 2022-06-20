Academy of Art University Announces Launch of New School of Brand Communications

The School of Brand Communications is to provide a cohesive umbrella advancing curricula within the School of Advertising, School of Graphic Design, School of Interaction UX/UI Design, and School of Communications & Media Technologies

The new school is to be led by industry experts Doug Van Praet and Anna Villano and ensure that skilled creative and digital talent education is in lockstep with the current and future demands of the industry

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy of Art University today announced the launch of the School of Brand Communications, a consolidation of its School of Advertising, School of Graphic Design, School of Interaction & UX/UI Design, and School of Communications & Media Technologies.

The new School of Brand Communications will look to build upon each of the strong programs it brings together, updating and streamlining curricula and degree pathways and ensuring they collectively meet the transforming industry and set students up for success.

"Our goal is to continuously advance our curriculum to ensure what our students are learning is in lockstep with the current and future demands of the industry," said Dr. Elisa Stephens, President, Academy of Art University. "By consolidating these programs and advancing them under the School of Brand Communications banner, students will be given the key tools they need to thrive in a wide array of creative jobs at leading companies, ad agencies and in their own entrepreneurial endeavors both now and in the future."

The new School of Brand Communications will be led by industry experts Doug Van Praet and Anna Villano, both of whom will be relocating from Los Angeles to take on the Executive Director roles.

Doug is a leading branding expert and industry best-selling author, recognized as a pioneer in human insights and the application of behavioral science to creativity and innovation challenges. He has positioned some of the world's most iconic brands working with advertisers including Volkswagen, P&G, Nike, Johnson & Johnson, GM, AB InBev, Bank of America, Burger King, Dr Pepper, Snapple, Toyota, Lexus, etc. He has held senior management roles at top-tier agencies in Los Angeles and New York and was named a top 10 U.S. branding leader by Superbrands Worldwide. Inc. magazine named his book, 'Unconscious Branding: How Neuroscience Can Empower (and Inspire) Marketing' one of the "Top Ten Marketing Books." Book Authority ranks it the "6th Best Branding Book of All Time".

Anna has spent her career at the forefront of the ad industry's evolution from pre-digital to post-digital working at top-tier agencies such as Deutsch, FCB, and VaynerMedia and campaigns with some of the world's most notable brands including, Volkswagen, Taco Bell, Microsoft, Neutrogena, Unilever, Naked Juice, Sonic Drive-In, Toyota, and P&G.

The consolidation of the School of Advertising, School of Graphic Design, School of Interaction & UX/UI Design, and School of Communications & Media Technologies to build the School of Brand Communications will not impact past, current or future credits, classes, degrees or costs for students. It is, however, expected to significantly enhance students' industry-based skills across disciplines, enhancing portfolios and reels and enabling them to learn directly from brand experts who are actively redefining their industry.

