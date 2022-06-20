Tencent Music Entertainment Group Renews Strategic Partnership with Time Fengjun Entertainment

SHENZHEN, China, June 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("TME," or the "Company") (NYSE: TME), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with Time Fengjun Entertainment ("TF Entertainment") to support young Chinese musicians and create a more dynamic one-stop music entertainment experience for their users.

Beyond the extension of cooperation, the renewed partnership enables TME users to have instant access to music from TF Entertainment's artists 30-days before all other audio streaming platforms in China.

TME has been supporting the careers of TF Entertainment musicians and helping them achieve success with robust capabilities in content creation, coupled with ample promotion resources. Artists including TFBOYS, Teens in Times and TF Family, and their music enjoy great popularity on TME's QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing platforms, while TFBOYS and Teens in Times have won multiple Tencent Music Entertainment Awards (TMEA).

As a leading online music and audio entertainment platform that works with the world's greatest artists, TME has expanded and renewed its partnerships with multinational music companies, including: Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Emperor Entertainment Group, and recently Create Music, Believe, Image Music, and SM Entertainment. Due to its respected reputation across China, TME has become the audio streaming platform where many of the world's top record labels first release their new music in China.

In line with TME's dual engine content-and-platform strategy, the firm will further scale and enhance its music catalog's quality and competitiveness. The goals are to create the best entertainment experience for people in China and build a thriving music entertainment ecosystem.

About Tencent Music Entertainment

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, operating the country's highly popular and innovative music apps: QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and WeSing. TME's mission is to use technology to elevate the role of music in people's lives by enabling them to create, enjoy, share and interact with music. TME's platform comprises online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming and online concert services, enabling music fans to discover, listen, sing, watch, perform and socialize around music. For more information, please visit ir.tencentmusic.com.

