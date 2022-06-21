Virginia Natural Gas offers tips and tools to help customers save energy as temperatures climb

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures and humidity start to rise this summer, the Energy Efficiency Program from Virginia Natural Gas is providing tips and tools to help customers save energy and money – all while keeping it cool.

High temperatures bring higher energy usage, which can translate into higher bills. Here are some simple tips that can help energy users manage their bills and save money.

Change air filters regularly. A dirty air filter makes an HVAC system work harder, which uses more energy.

Set your thermostat at the highest comfortable setting. The smaller the difference between the inside and outside temperatures, the lower your energy usage, and the bill will be.

Find and seal leaks. Be sure to check for air leaks or gaps around walls, ceilings, windows, doors, switches and outlets. Sealing leaks helps keep the cool air in, and the warm air out.

Maintain your HVAC system . A well-maintained cooling system runs more efficiently. A complete tune-up of your HVAC system is a worthwhile investment and can reduce monthly energy bills.

Close blinds, drapes, and curtains during the hottest part of the day. Keeping your blinds, drapes, and curtains closed will help prevent the sun's rays from heating your house.

Use a ceiling fan in occupied rooms to supplement your air conditioning. Make sure the fans are set to operate in a counterclockwise direction to push cool air down into living spaces. Only use ceiling fans in rooms that are occupied. Remember – fans cool people, not things.

Grill outdoors . Using your electric oven and stovetop creates a lot of indoor heat. Help save energy by firing up the grill outdoors or preparing meals that don't require cooking.

Turn off unnecessary lights . Be sure to turn off lights when you leave a room. Lights emit heat and cause your air conditioning system to work harder.

Set your water heater to 120 degrees . Simply lowering the thermostat on your hot water heater can have a significant effect on your energy bill. Take shorter showers instead of baths and use low-flow showerheads for additional savings.

Clean your dryer's lint filter after every use to ensure more efficient drying and do not overload it or add wet clothes mid-cycle.

Even out the seasonal highs and lows of your bill with a Budget Plan. At VNG, we'll calculate your predicted natural gas usage and estimate an average monthly payment so you can better balance your budget. Each quarter we'll perform an actual usage review to determine any adjustments (higher or lower) to your monthly bill amounts.

For more energy savings tips and ways to save, visit virginianaturalgas.com/energyefficiency.

