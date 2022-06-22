B. Riley Recognized By The M&A Advisor Annual Turnaround Awards

Winner of three categories including Restructuring Deal of the Year

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley") announced it has been recognized in three individual categories of The M&A Advisor's 16th Annual Turnaround Awards, demonstrating its cross-platform leadership in middle market investment banking, restructuring and the retail industry.

B. Riley won in the following categories of the 16th Annual Turnaround Awards:

Restructuring Deal of the Year (between $25mm- $50mm) – Restructuring of ABC Carpet & Home

Led by Perry Mandarino , B. Riley Securities

Distressed M&A Deal of the Year (between $25mm - $50mm) – Receivership of The Momentum Auto Group

Led by Michael J. Issa and Marc Spizzirri , B. Riley Advisory Services

Consumer Discretionary Deal of the Year ($10mm-$100mm) – Sale of Hatteras Yachts to White River Marine Group, a Bass Pro Shops affiliate

Led by Michael Fixler and Matthew Cumbee , FocalPoint Partners (a B. Riley Financial company)

"B. Riley represents the best of the distressed investing and reorganization industry in 2021 and earned these honors by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor. "Being chosen from hundreds of participating companies to receive these awards, it gives us a great pleasure to recognize B. Riley and bestow our highest honor for distressed investing and restructuring firms and professionals."

The awards will be presented at a Black-Tie Gala on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in New York City as a feature of The M&A Advisor's 2022 Leadership in Dealmaking Summit.

B. Riley is a proud sponsor of the event. Perry Mandarino, Co-Head of Investment Banking, Head of Restructuring and Senior Managing Director at B. Riley Securities serves as Chair of the Conference. For more information about the event, visit https://events.maadvisor.com/2022_Leadership_Summit.

