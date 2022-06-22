Dawn Foods Promotes Felisa Stockwell to Vice President, Global People and Culture

Stockwell leads Dawn's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts, globally

JACKSON, Mich., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients leader Dawn Foods today announced the promotion of Felisa Stockwell to Vice President, Global People and Culture.

Stockwell joined Dawn in 2017 and has continuously delivered impactful programs to elevate the team member experience and drive the organization forward. In 2020, she led the formalization of the organization's global diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, and built a team focused on developing Dawn's culture and talent across the globe. Under Stockwell's leadership, Dawn's efforts around DE&I were recently recognized by Crain's Detroit as a 2022 Excellence in HR Award winner.

"Felisa has a profound impact on our entire organization by driving positive, effective change across Dawn's global regions," said Jason Lioy, Chief People Officer. "She is a strong collaborator and integrator and skilled at bringing people together to drive initiatives that truly make a difference in the lives of our team members."

Stockwell and her team will continue to focus on DE&I initiatives, along with strategies to support talent management and development across Dawn.

"I am proud to continue to grow my career at an organization that prioritizes its team members and is committed to supporting all people throughout their own careers at Dawn," said Stockwell. "It is an honor to lead a high performing and inspiring team that is focused on our people strategy and continuing to make Dawn a great place to work."

In addition to her work at Dawn, Stockwell participates in many industry events to promote DE&I efforts, including the American Bakers Association NextGen Baker Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Working Group.

