Fuel Cycle Unveils New Website as Part of Company Rebrand

Market research cloud leader announces new website as it continues to ignite action through insights

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle Inc. , the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies, today announced the launch of its new website. Featuring a new user interface, improved functionality and added features, the new website is part of Fuel Cycle's company rebrand that focuses on igniting action through insights.

New features of Fuel Cycle's website include:

A modern design for easy navigation.

An expanded suite of consumer intelligence products, including Community, Live, FC Exchange and Ignition, to help fuel customers' product innovation with continuous market research.

Easily accessible research insights that are understandable across personas.

Consolidated resource hub featuring the latest news, trends and research insights.

Fuel Cycle's updated logo.

"Market research is critical today, especially as spaces across all industries become increasingly saturated with competition," said Eran Gilad , CEO and president of Fuel Cycle. "As demand for Fuel Cycle's platform continues to rise, having an updated website that gives our customers seamless access to direct, actionable intelligence was imperative. We leveraged Fuel Cycle Live to run virtual focus groups to gain feedback on what our customers wanted from our new website, so it was created, quite literally, with them in mind. Our new website will help brands determine real-time solutions for their key audiences, giving them an incredible advantage in this competitive landscape."

To accommodate both new and current clients, Fuel Cycle last year introduced several essential innovations to its platform and product offering, including:

Delta Testing , which modernized product testing and allowed product development teams to scale product feedback. , which modernized product testing and allowed product development teams to scale product feedback.

User experience and community automation improvements , which provided increased security, confidence and efficiency to customers. , which provided increased security, confidence and efficiency to customers.

Advanced analytics and automated reporting solutions , which improved research results and accelerated decision-making for brands. , which improved research results and accelerated decision-making for brands.

The introduction of new APIs that exponentially increase the power of Fuel Cycle to allow users to sync profiling data across platforms, automate research activities and connect Fuel Cycle to their product development workflows.

To explore Fuel Cycle's new website and added innovations, visit www.fuelcycle.com .

About Fuel Cycle

Fuel Cycle's award-winning Market Research Cloud is the most comprehensive intelligence gathering ecosystem that exists today. Our platform enables decision-makers to maintain constant connections with their customers, prospects, and users to uncover real-world actionable intelligence. By integrating human insight with critical business data, and through automated quantitative and qualitative research solutions, Fuel Cycle's Market Research Cloud powers product innovation, brand intelligence, and enhanced user experience. Breakthroughs require action. We built Fuel Cycle to ignite it. For more information, visit: fuelcycle.com .

