Honda Ties for Leading Automaker in Cars.com 2022 American-Made Index with Four Models in Top 10

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda's commitment to building* products in America was on display in the Cars.com 2022 American-Made Index® — with four Honda models in the top 10 and seven Honda and Acura models ranking among the top 20.

Honda operates five automobile plants in the U.S. – more than any other international automaker.

Honda vehicles in the top 10 are the Alabama-made Honda Passport SUV, Ridgeline pickup, Odyssey minivan and Pilot SUV. Three Ohio-made Acura models — the Acura flagship, fourth generation MDX SUV, RDX premium sport crossover and TLX premium sport sedan — placed 14th, 15th and 16th respectively.

All four of the Honda models in the top 10 —Passport, Ridgeline, Odyssey and Pilot — also were designed and developed by Honda engineers in the U.S. and are produced exclusively in Lincoln, Alabama. Moreover, the engines that power these vehicles also are built at Honda's Alabama Auto Plant, with the transmissions produced nearby at Honda's transmission plant in Tallapoosa, Georgia.

"Honda began auto production in Ohio 40 years ago based on our commitment to build products close to our U.S. customers," said Rick Schostek, executive vice president of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "We're proud of the team of nearly 30,000 Honda associates in the U.S., particularly those who produce quality Honda and Acura vehicles at our five auto manufacturing plants in America, including our development and purchasing associates who work together to realize our high level of local production."

More than two-thirds of the Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. in 2021 were made in America at Honda plants in Ohio, Indiana and Alabama, the second-highest percentage of any full-line automaker for the share of vehicles that were built and sold in America. Honda operates five automobile plants in the U.S. – more than any other international automaker.

All Acura models sold in the U.S. are built in Ohio. The Acura MDX, RDX and TLX built in Ohio, also were designed and developed by Honda engineers in the U.S.

Honda has produced more than 29 million cars and light trucks in the U.S. over the last 40 years and has purchased $470 billion in parts and materials from U.S. mass production suppliers during that same time period.

Cars.com assesses several factors for the American-Made Index: location of final assembly; percentage of U.S. and Canadian parts; country of origin for available engines; country of origin for available transmissions; U.S. manufacturing employees relative to the automaker's footprint. More information about the "Cars.com 2022 American-Made Index" can be found at www.cars.com/american-made-index.

Top Ranked Honda Vehicles

2022 Honda Passport (Lincoln, Ala.) — 4th place

2022 Honda Ridgeline (Lincoln, Ala.) — 8th place

2022 Honda Odyssey (Lincoln, Ala.) — 9th place

2022 Honda Pilot (Lincoln, Ala.) — 10th place

Top Ranked Acura Vehicles

2022 Acura MDX (East Liberty, Ohio) – 14th place

2022 Acura RDX (East Liberty, Ohio) — 15th place

2022 Acura TLX (Marysville, Ohio) — 16th place

Honda Manufacturing in America

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 40 years, beginning in November 1982 with the start of automobile production at the Marysville Auto Plant.

In 2021, two-thirds of all Honda and Acura automobiles sold in the U.S. were made in America, using domestic and globally sourced parts. Honda's cumulative auto production in America now exceeds 29 million vehicles.

Honda established manufacturing operations in America in 1979 with the start of motorcycle production in Marysville, Ohio, and today has one of the largest and most diverse U.S. manufacturing footprints of any international company. The company's 12 plants employ more than 22,000 associates in America, supporting operations that have an annual capacity of more than 1.27 million automobiles, 1.52 million engines, 500,000 power equipment products and 300,000 powersports products, as well as the HondaJet advanced light jet and GE Honda HF120 turbofan engines.

Cumulatively, Honda has invested $19 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations, including more than $3.2 billion over the past five years alone. The company also works with over 600 U.S. original equipment suppliers, with U.S.-sourced parts purchases of $23.1 billion in 2021 and approximately $470 billion since 1979.

Learn more at https://hondainamerica.com/ .

More information about Honda is available in the Digital Fact Book .

* Using domestic and globally sourced parts

