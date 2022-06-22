Keeper Security Launches One-Time Password Sharing with Zero-Knowledge Encryption

One-Time Share enables users to share secure links over email or text message without exposing sensitive information

CHICAGO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security, the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software, today announced the launch of One-Time Share, a new feature that enables Keeper users to securely share records with anyone on a time-limited basis, using Keeper's zero-knowledge encryption and zero-trust security model.

Keeper Security (PRNewswire)

Keeper One-Time Share is the easiest and most secure way to send confidential information to a friend, family member or co-worker without exposing sensitive information over email, text message or messaging. One-Time Share links are restricted to the recipient's device only and automatically expire at a time of the Keeper user's choosing. One-Time Share records can only be used on one device. Even if the user forgets to unshare the record, it will expire automatically, and the recipient's access will be revoked.

"Devastating cyberattacks are one comprised password away," says Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "With One-Time Share, we are helping both individuals and businesses securely share critical information, whether that's sharing access credentials with a contractor in a business environment or a family sharing their WiFi password or security system code with a houseguest or vendor."

Keeper One-Time Share provides time-limited, secure sharing of a record (such as a password, infrastructure secret, document or other confidential information) to a recipient who does not have a Keeper account. The encryption model implemented for One-Time sharing uses the same technology as Keeper Secrets Manager , a zero-knowledge and zero-trust cybersecurity platform for protecting cloud infrastructure.

For added ease of use, One-Time Share can be delivered using QR Codes, Airdrop, email, SMS or other out-of-band channels. As an additional layer of security, One-Time Shares are also device-locked which means that only the original recipient is able to access and decrypt the data. If the link is later opened up by a third party or the user's email account is compromised, the data cannot be decrypted, except on the original recipient's device.

Keeper One-Time Share is available for all customers (both paid and free) and commercial customers (including Business, Enterprise and MSP plans).

For more information on Keeper One-Time Share and its full cybersecurity platform, please visit https://keepersecurity.com

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their credentials, secrets, connections and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce the risks of identity security-related cyberattacks while gaining visibility and control. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security cloud services trusted by millions of people and thousands of organizations for password management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote infrastructure access and encrypted messaging.

Keeper's products are the highest-rated in the industry across G2, Trustpilot, PCMag and U.S. News & World Report. For the last several years, Keeper has received several InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine for its cybersecurity enterprise software. Keeper is SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certified and FIPS 140-2 validated and Keeper is the only enterprise password management solution listed on the FedRAMP marketplace. Keeper is backed by Insight Partners, a leading venture capital and private equity firm with $90b AUM.

Media Contact:

Katherine Benfield

Lumina Communications

keepersecurity@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Keeper Security