MERX Global to Partner with E-SMART to Improve Fleet Safety

INDIANAPOLIS, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MERX Global, a Chicago based transportation company that provides comprehensive transportation solutions to customers throughout the United States, and E-SMART, a leading ADAS/ISA provider, announced today a new partnership to bring E-SMART technology to MERX Global's fleet of more than 250 trucks. E-SMART's active, real time speed control decreases speeding events by more than 90%.

"Safety has been our number one priority from day one of operation. Utilizing the latest technology that helps our drivers and motorists be safe on the road is key. When we implemented E-SMART, we saw an immediate reduction in the number of speeding events. Less speeding events meant safer drivers, less accidents and better safety scores for the company.", Pavel Peneff, Vice-President at MERX Global.

E-SMART uses advanced positioning technology to determine vehicle location to actively manage its maximum allowed speed. E-SMART also leverages this technology for low bridge collision avoidance, active geofencing and remote vehicle immobilization. Leading fleets currently using the E-SMART technology report a significant decrease in speed-related accidents, infringements, and a significantly improved CSA scores.

"MERX Global was an early adoptor of E-SMART technology and is now deploying the technology to the full fleet. Initially, Volvo introduced the tech to the Peneff brothers who got very involved in the evaluation of the technology and its efficient deployment. This is a great partnership.'', said Mathieu Boivin, CEO at E-SMART.

ABOUT MERX

Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL, Merx Global is a growing asset-based transportation company that provides comprehensive transportation solutions to customers throughout the United States. Our services include full truckload, hazmat, and drop trailer with a dedicated private fleet. We invest substantial resources into our fleet operations, including state of the art tractors, GPS-equipped trailer tracking capabilities, our own fleet maintenance facility, and a secured lot for storage.

ABOUT E-SMART

E-SMART develops and manufactures innovative ADAS solutions that increase the safety of fleet vehicles. Located in Indianapolis, IN, E-SMART helps set new safety standards with Intelligent Speed Adaptation. This solution determines vehicle location in real time to actively manage the maximum speed the vehicle can attain in the respective posted speed zone. Along with its other safety features, namely, Low Bridge Collision Prevention, Active Geofencing, Remote Vehicle Immobilization, and Telematics Integration, E-SMART leads the way in reducing the number of collisions on our roadways. For more information, please visit: http://www.esmartcontrol.com .

