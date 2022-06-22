North Island Credit Union Provides $5,000 in Teacher Grants To Benefit Educators & Students across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating an egg drop STEAM challenge, developing multi-cultural art & reading curricula, organizing a Girl Boss young entrepreneur program, and creating a multi-disciplinary nature journaling project are just a few of the teacher dream projects funded by North Island Credit Union through its Spring 2022 Teacher Grant program.
As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the credit union has provided 10 grants of $500 each to underwrite class projects in San Diego County. The credit union grants will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities.
The Spring 2022 North Island Credit Union Teacher Grant recipients include teachers across San Diego County:
North Island Credit Union
Grant Recipient
School
City
Christine Cecil
Fulton K-8 School
San Diego
Caitlin Cradic
Rancho Elementary School
Spring Valley
Amy Cutchin
San Pasqual Elementary School
Escondido
Bita Farid-Mohebati
Valley Center Middle School
Valley Center
Carla Hancock
Aseltine School
San Diego
Sarah Hillard
Millennial Tech Middle School
San Diego
Lora Josic
Classical Academy
Vista
Rosanne Nightingale
Coastal Academy
Oceanside
Christiane Noirez-Tingley
Curie Elementary School
San Diego
Heather Wolzen
Magnolia Elementary School
El Cajon
"The creativity and passion of these grant programs inspire all of us. We congratulate each of these educators who are so committed to finding new ways to excite, support, and connect with their students," said North Island Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "After 90 years of supporting the education community, we never fail to be amazed at the dedication our teachers bring to their students, and wish all of them success in bringing these projects to life."
Since the creation of the program in 2012, the credit union has awarded $155,000 in teacher grants to support innovative learning projects. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students.
California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.
