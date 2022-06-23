Health Catalyst Powers $1.5 Billion in Validated Measurable Improvements

300 Customer Case Studies Document Health Catalyst's Efforts to Power Clinical, Operational, and Financial Improvements

SALT LAKE CITY, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced it has documented over 5.4 million lives positively impacted by improvement initiatives, $1.5 billion in validated measurable improvements, and 300 case studies – a result of its data and analytics technology, professional services, and deep customer relationships.

(PRNewsfoto/Health Catalyst) (PRNewswire)

The total annual cost of healthcare waste, which ranges between $760 billion and $935 billion according to a Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) report, continues to plague the healthcare industry. Leaders are desperate for proven, sustainable, and scalable solutions that will positively impact the cost curve, without sacrificing high-quality patient care. In keeping with its mission to be the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement, Health Catalyst technology and services have proven to make a measurable dent in the sizeable challenges impacting the healthcare industry.

"We first began documenting our customers' clinical, operational, and financial improvements in 2013. Since that time, we've found the sweet spot that unites our world-class technologies, with the dedicated client service of our team members, and our unique approach to value architecture. As a result – healthcare leaders who seek scalable, sustainable healthcare transformation and improved performance – continue to choose to work with us to achieve clinical, operational, and financial success," said Leslie Falk, DNP, RN, Senior Vice President, Value Architect.

Within the Health Catalyst customer-base of over 400 healthcare organizations, payers, and life science organizations exists limitless potential for data and analytics technology to yield healthcare improvement that is both scalable and sustainable. Documented case studies highlight the clinical, operational, and financial transformations of some of the world's most respected healthcare organizations and include significant advancement against disease states such as sepsis, stroke, and diabetes, among others.

"The journey to massive, measurable healthcare transformation is a marathon, not a sprint, but today we celebrate the achievement of documenting 5.4 million lives positively impacted and $1.5 billion in validated measurable improvements," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "This remarkable milestone would not be possible without the trust and commitment of our healthcare customers and hard work and dedication of Health Catalyst team members who show up every day ready to improve care for every patient on the planet."

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Media Contact:

Amanda Hundt

Vice President, Corporate Communications, Health Catalyst

amanda.hundt@healthcatalyst.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health Catalyst