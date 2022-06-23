Mallinckrodt to Present Data on Terlipressin in Adult Patients with Hepatorenal Syndrome (HRS) at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) 2022 International Liver Congress

-Post-hoc analyses showcase Mallinckrodt's commitment to patients with HRS involving rapid reduction in kidney function,1an acute and life-threatening condition2-

DUBLIN, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS: MNKPF), a global biopharmaceutical company, today announced two scientific posters to be presented on the disease progression and treatment paradigms for patients with hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) involving rapid reduction in kidney function1 at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) 2022 International Liver Congress, taking place June 22 – 26 in London, UK. The full list of Mallinckrodt's presentations is below. For more information, please visit the EASL website here.

Terlipressin is an investigational agent being evaluated for the treatment of HRS involving rapid reduction in kidney function1 in the U.S., and its safety and effectiveness have not yet been established by the FDA.

Khurram Jamil, Vice President, Hepatology, Clinical Development & Critical Care, said, "It is our hope that this research may help inform clinicians on the early identification and management of adult patients with HRS with rapid reduction in kidney function.1 We look forward to sharing new data from a retrospective analysis that uncovers the influence of baseline serum creatinine (SCr) levels on clinical outcomes for patients with HRS involving rapid reduction in kidney function,1 and resharing the findings of our subgroup analysis examining HRS gender differences and response to treatment – recently presented at the 2022 American Transplant Congress."

These studies are sponsored by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and include:

Abstract 2952 Title: Early Treatment with Terlipressin in Patients with Hepatorenal Syndrome Yields Improved Clinical Outcomes in 3 Phase III North American Studies

Presenter: Michael Curry , MD

Presentation Date: June 24, 2022 ; 9AM – 6PM BST

Poster #: FRI537

Abstract 564 (Encore) Title: Gender Affects the Association Between Serum Creatinine Levels and Clinical Response to Terlipressin in Patients with Hepatorenal Syndrome Type of Acute Kidney Injury

Presenter: Khurram Jamil, MD

Presentation Date: June 24, 2022 ; 9AM – 6PM BST

Poster #: FRI490

Terlipressin is one of the most studied pharmacological agents in HRS with more than 70 published manuscripts and presented abstracts on clinical data to date.3 It has been approved outside the U.S. for more than 30 years and is available on five continents for its two indications in the countries where it is approved.4,5,6

ABOUT HEPATORENAL SYNDROME (HRS)

Hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) involving rapid reduction in kidney function1 is an acute and life-threatening syndrome involving acute kidney failure in people with advanced liver disease.2 HRS is classified into two distinct types – a rapidly progressive type that leads to acute renal failure and a more chronic type that progresses over weeks to months.2 HRS is estimated to affect between 30,000 and 40,000 Americans annually.7,8 If left untreated, the rapid reduction in kidney function associated with HRS1 has a median survival time of approximately two weeks and greater than 80 percent mortality within three months.9

ABOUT MALLINCKRODT

Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The company's Specialty Brands reportable segment's areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology, ophthalmology, and oncology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics; cultured skin substitutes and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

Mallinckrodt, the "M" brand mark and the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals logo are trademarks of a Mallinckrodt company. Other brands are trademarks of a Mallinckrodt company or their respective owners.

