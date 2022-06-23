O3 Mining Announces Results of Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting

TSX.V:OIII | OTCQX:OIIIF – O3 Mining

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today. A total of 45,072,231 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 65.8% of the total number of common shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and overwhelmingly approved, as follows:

(i) election of all management nominees to the board of directors of the Corporation (details in table below);

(ii) appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration;

(iii) approval of the Corporation's amended 10% rolling Stock Option Plan;

(iv) approval of the Corporation's Employee Share Purchase Plan;

(v) approval of the Corporation's amended RSU Plan; and

(vi) approval of the Corporation's amended DSU Plan.

Name Voted For (#) Voted For (%) Voted Withhold (#) Voted Withhold (%) John Burzynski 43,621,670 99.2 363,405 0.8 José Vizquerra Benavides 43,870,179 99.7 114,896 0.3 Murray John 42,618,220 96.9 1,366,855 3.1 Patrick F.N. Anderson 43,745,277 99.5 239,798 0.6 Keith McKay 43,743,007 99.5 242,068 0.6 Amy Satov 43,743,339 99.5 241,736 0.6 Bernardo Alvarez Calderon 43,865,399 99.7 119,676 0.3 Elijah Tyshynski 43,862,399 99.7 122,676 0.3 Mélissa Desrochers 43,742,991 99.5 242,084 0.6

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc., an Osisko Group company, is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support, previous mine-building success, and expertise of the Osisko team as it grows towards being a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (66,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about O3 Mining; the projects being focused on by O3 Mining; the timing and ability (if at all) of O3 Mining to become a producer; he previous successes of the Osisko team, including mine production, having any correlation to the future success of O3 Mining; the capitalization of O3 Mining; the ability of O3 Mining to deliver returns to its shareholders; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information". Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Corporation, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither party nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Neither party undertakes, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

