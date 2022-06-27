Inaugural Celebrate Asia Festival Launches Survivors Program

Asian Hall of Fame Artist Ambassadors, Inductees and distinguished leaders launch Brain Injury Program for hate crime and trauma survivors

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Hall of Fame presents its inaugural Celebrate Asia Festival featuring Artist Ambassadors Robby Krieger of The Doors and Chicago founding drummer Danny Seraphine on July 30, 2022 at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, CA. Artist meet and greet, champagne dinner, and heritage showcase in the courtyard start at 4:00 p.m. with valet parking for VIP guests and is sold out at $600 per seat. The concert starts at 7:00 p.m. for 1,400 attendees with nearby paid parking and tickets are $58 - $288. Early bird discounts end on July 7.

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Robby Krieger will perform crowd favorites from The Doors. Chicago founding drummer Danny Seraphine will perform with former Chicago lead vocalist Jeff Coffee and their band Chicago Transit Authority. Both have recorded on Asian Hall of Fame's charity albums with 14-language vocalist Maki Mae who will perform "My Favorite Things" with Robby Krieger, "Walk On By" with Danny Seraphine and an Asian folk medley from their second Asian Hall of Fame charity album releasing this fall.

78% of hate crime survivors in America are Asian, and 81% of hate crime and trauma patients suffer from brain injuries. The Asian Hall of Fame Brain Injury Program will establish an endowment, support medical expenses and advance brain injury research in collaboration with Inductee Dr. Linda M. Liau at UCLA and a new Medical Professionals Guild. Inductee Ren Hanami, National Chairman of the SAG-AFTRA Asian Pacific American Media Committee, will be appointed Ambassador of the program.

To commemorate the inaugural event, Congresswoman Judy Chu will honor Asian Hall of Fame Founder Emeritis Karen Wong. Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Kathryn Barger will honor philanthropist Lily Liu. Asian Hall of Fame President & CEO Maki Hsieh will announce Class of 2022 to be inducted at the black-tie ceremony on November 12, 2022 also at the Alex Theatre.

The Consulate of Japan, Consulate of Thailand, and Taipei Economic and Culture Office Los Angeles will introduce the heritage showcase featuring cuisine and music from Japan, Korea, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Originally scheduled in May to coincide with AAPI Heritage Month, Omicron restrictions rescheduled the festival. Next year, Celebrate Asia Festival will be held on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles announcing Class of 2023 which includes Freddie Mercury in memoriam, and will headline Queen Nation.

ABOUT ASIAN HALL OF FAME

Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame overcomes anti-Asian bias by elevating Asian contributions in the United States and around the world. Inductees include Bruce Lee, Kristi Yamaguchi, Connie Chung, Norm Mineta, Indra Nooyi, among others. Its year-round work amplifies cultural solidarity, multiracial equity and social advancement of 4.6 billion Asians and indigenous tribes worldwide.

Asian Hall of Fame advances equity through four philanthropic pillars. The Brain Injury Program supports trauma survivors and brain injury research. The Social Justice Program advocates to reduce hate crimes, increase cultural literacy and reverse the Rescission Act of 1946. The Tech & Entertainment Program funds women-led innovation and cross-cultural content. High-achieving diversity, ESL and special needs young professionals receive direct work experience through the Young Professionals Program. Visit asianhalloffame.org or contact Rochelle Srigley at rochelle@asianhalloffame.org.

